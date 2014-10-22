The Savage Mountain

A mule drinks from a basin at a washing place for porters and trekkers at Khoburtse along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 1, 2014. A mule can cost between 120,000 and 150,000 Pakistani Rupees (around $1,100...more

A mule drinks from a basin at a washing place for porters and trekkers at Khoburtse along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 1, 2014. A mule can cost between 120,000 and 150,000 Pakistani Rupees (around $1,100 - $1,400) and can earn around $20 per working day for its owner. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

