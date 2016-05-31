The scourge of illegal gold mining
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes mountains at La Libertad, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An area deforested by illegal gold mining in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios. Peru has declared a 60-day emergency in a remote part of the Amazon to curb high levels of mercury poisoning from rampant illegal...more
A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios. A growing number of studies show that residents of the Madre de Dios region near Peru's...more
An illegal gold dredge burns on a river near the Amazon city of Puerto Maldonado, February 2011. The miners dump about 40 tons of mercury into Amazonian rivers per year and have destroyed more than 100,000 hectares (247,105 acres) of rainforest in...more
View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. Tens of thousands of illegal miners who dredge for gold in the rivers and wetlands of Madre de Dios use...more
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
A woman and her child stand near debris after a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A general view of a deforested area near an illegal gold mine at Puerto Luz in the Amazon region of Madre de Dios, September 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Bellido/El Comercio
A Peruvian police officer burns equipment used by illegal miners during an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 13, at the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, January 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police escort a group of miners detained during a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Miners and their families leave a camp after Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Miners watch a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 13, at the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, January 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A view of an illegal gold mining camp in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Next Slideshows
Uproar over gorilla shooting
Animal lovers are outraged after zookeepers shot to death 17-year-old gorilla Harambe at the Cincinnati Zoo when a boy climbed into its enclosure.
Warriors defeat Thunder in Game 7
The Golden State Warriors head to the NBA Finals.
Inside the tunnels of Islamic State
Tunnels used by Islamic State militants in Iraq.
Devastation in southeast Turkey
Residents survey the damage after months of clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants in the town of Yuksekova, in Turkey's largely Kurdish...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.