Pictures | Tue May 31, 2016

The scourge of illegal gold mining

Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes mountains at La Libertad, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes mountains at La Libertad, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes mountains at La Libertad, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An area deforested by illegal gold mining in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios. Peru has declared a 60-day emergency in a remote part of the Amazon to curb high levels of mercury poisoning from rampant illegal gold mining. REUTERS/Janine Costa

An area deforested by illegal gold mining in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios. Peru has declared a 60-day emergency in a remote part of the Amazon to curb high levels of mercury poisoning from rampant illegal gold mining. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An area deforested by illegal gold mining in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios. Peru has declared a 60-day emergency in a remote part of the Amazon to curb high levels of mercury poisoning from rampant illegal gold mining. REUTERS/Janine Costa
A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios. A growing number of studies show that residents of the Madre de Dios region near Peru's southeastern border with Brazil have dangerous levels of mercury in their bodies. REUTERS/Janine Costa

A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios. A growing number of studies show that residents of the Madre de Dios region near Peru's southeastern border with Brazil have dangerous levels of mercury in their bodies. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios. A growing number of studies show that residents of the Madre de Dios region near Peru's southeastern border with Brazil have dangerous levels of mercury in their bodies. REUTERS/Janine Costa
An illegal gold dredge burns on a river near the Amazon city of Puerto Maldonado, February 2011. The miners dump about 40 tons of mercury into Amazonian rivers per year and have destroyed more than 100,000 hectares (247,105 acres) of rainforest in Madre de Dios. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

An illegal gold dredge burns on a river near the Amazon city of Puerto Maldonado, February 2011. The miners dump about 40 tons of mercury into Amazonian rivers per year and have destroyed more than 100,000 hectares (247,105 acres) of rainforest in Madre de Dios. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Saturday, February 19, 2011
An illegal gold dredge burns on a river near the Amazon city of Puerto Maldonado, February 2011. The miners dump about 40 tons of mercury into Amazonian rivers per year and have destroyed more than 100,000 hectares (247,105 acres) of rainforest in Madre de Dios. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. Tens of thousands of illegal miners who dredge for gold in the rivers and wetlands of Madre de Dios use mercury to separate ore from rock, often handling the neurotoxin with their bare hands and inhaling its fumes when it is burned off. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. Tens of thousands of illegal miners who dredge for gold in the rivers and wetlands of Madre de Dios use...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. Tens of thousands of illegal miners who dredge for gold in the rivers and wetlands of Madre de Dios use mercury to separate ore from rock, often handling the neurotoxin with their bare hands and inhaling its fumes when it is burned off. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
A woman and her child stand near debris after a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A woman and her child stand near debris after a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A woman and her child stand near debris after a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A general view of a deforested area near an illegal gold mine at Puerto Luz in the Amazon region of Madre de Dios, September 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Bellido/El Comercio

A general view of a deforested area near an illegal gold mine at Puerto Luz in the Amazon region of Madre de Dios, September 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Bellido/El Comercio

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2012
A general view of a deforested area near an illegal gold mine at Puerto Luz in the Amazon region of Madre de Dios, September 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Bellido/El Comercio
A Peruvian police officer burns equipment used by illegal miners during an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

A Peruvian police officer burns equipment used by illegal miners during an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A Peruvian police officer burns equipment used by illegal miners during an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 13, at the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, January 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 13, at the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, January 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2014
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 13, at the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, January 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police escort a group of miners detained during a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Police escort a group of miners detained during a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Police escort a group of miners detained during a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Miners and their families leave a camp after Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Miners and their families leave a camp after Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Miners and their families leave a camp after Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Miners watch a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 13, at the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, January 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Miners watch a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 13, at the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, January 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2014
Miners watch a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 13, at the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, January 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A view of an illegal gold mining camp in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

A view of an illegal gold mining camp in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A view of an illegal gold mining camp in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
