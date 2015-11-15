The second Democratic debate
Bernie Sanders speaks during the second official 2016 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton shakes hands with attendees after the conclusion. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders discuss a point. REUTERS/Jim Young
Martin O'Malley reacts after hearing which was the main moment for him on a social media service. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton walks past Bernie Sanders during a break. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Huma Abedin, aide to Hillary Clinton, follows Mrs. Clinton at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton walks by as Bernie Sanders checks his watch during a break. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton waves at the conclusion of the second debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bernie Sanders speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton shares a laugh with Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton pose on stage ahead of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and Martin O'Malley bow their heads in a moment of silence for the recent attacks in Paris ahead of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
