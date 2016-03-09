Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 9, 2016 | 4:10pm EST

The Secret Service campaign

The earpiece of a Secret Service Agent is pictured during Bernie Sanders' campaign event in Miami, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The earpiece of a Secret Service Agent is pictured during Bernie Sanders' campaign event in Miami, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
The earpiece of a Secret Service Agent is pictured during Bernie Sanders' campaign event in Miami, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 25
A member of the Secret Service guards Donald Trump as he attends a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A member of the Secret Service guards Donald Trump as he attends a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A member of the Secret Service guards Donald Trump as he attends a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 25
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. The Time magazine photographer, trying to document the exit of dozens of black protesters from the rally, was grabbed by the neck and shoved to the ground by a Secret Service agent (not pictured). "I stepped 18 inches out of the (press) pen and then he grabbed me by the neck and started choking me and then he slammed me to the ground," Morris told CNN at the scene. The Trump campaign said it was not aware of the details of the incident and directed inquires to local law enforcement. Secret Service spokesman Robert Hoback said the agency was aware of the incident involving one of its employees but it still working to "determine the exact circumstances that led up to this incident." REUTERS/Chris Keane

Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. The Time magazine photographer, trying to document the exit of dozens of black protesters from the...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. The Time magazine photographer, trying to document the exit of dozens of black protesters from the rally, was grabbed by the neck and shoved to the ground by a Secret Service agent (not pictured). "I stepped 18 inches out of the (press) pen and then he grabbed me by the neck and started choking me and then he slammed me to the ground," Morris told CNN at the scene. The Trump campaign said it was not aware of the details of the incident and directed inquires to local law enforcement. Secret Service spokesman Robert Hoback said the agency was aware of the incident involving one of its employees but it still working to "determine the exact circumstances that led up to this incident." REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
3 / 25
Senator Bernie Sanders smiles as he speaks to supporters behind a Secret Service agent on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Senator Bernie Sanders smiles as he speaks to supporters behind a Secret Service agent on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Senator Bernie Sanders smiles as he speaks to supporters behind a Secret Service agent on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 25
Secret Service agents are covered in snow protecting Bernie Sanders in the car behind them after a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Secret Service agents are covered in snow protecting Bernie Sanders in the car behind them after a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Secret Service agents are covered in snow protecting Bernie Sanders in the car behind them after a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
5 / 25
Hillary Clinton shoots a selfie with a supporter in the crowd as Secret Service agents look on after she spoke at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hillary Clinton shoots a selfie with a supporter in the crowd as Secret Service agents look on after she spoke at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton shoots a selfie with a supporter in the crowd as Secret Service agents look on after she spoke at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 25
A Secret Service agent keeps an eye on Hillary Clinton as she meets with a group of DREAMers, at a campaign office in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

A Secret Service agent keeps an eye on Hillary Clinton as she meets with a group of DREAMers, at a campaign office in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
A Secret Service agent keeps an eye on Hillary Clinton as she meets with a group of DREAMers, at a campaign office in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
7 / 25
A member of the secret Service guards Donald Trump as he attends a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A member of the secret Service guards Donald Trump as he attends a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A member of the secret Service guards Donald Trump as he attends a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 25
A Secret Service agent is reflected in a mirror at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Secret Service agent is reflected in a mirror at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A Secret Service agent is reflected in a mirror at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 25
Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Close
10 / 25
A Secret Service agent looks on while at a Hillary Clinton campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Secret Service agent looks on while at a Hillary Clinton campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A Secret Service agent looks on while at a Hillary Clinton campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 25
A member of the Secret Service stands behind a monitor as a video about Hillary Clinton plays before a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A member of the Secret Service stands behind a monitor as a video about Hillary Clinton plays before a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A member of the Secret Service stands behind a monitor as a video about Hillary Clinton plays before a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 25
A Secret Service agent provides security for Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane as they visit a caucus site in Las Vegas, Nevada February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Secret Service agent provides security for Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane as they visit a caucus site in Las Vegas, Nevada February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
A Secret Service agent provides security for Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane as they visit a caucus site in Las Vegas, Nevada February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
13 / 25
Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 25
A Secret Service agent checks the backstage at campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Sioux City, Iowa, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Secret Service agent checks the backstage at campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Sioux City, Iowa, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A Secret Service agent checks the backstage at campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Sioux City, Iowa, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 25
A Secret Service agent (L) stands next to Ben Carson during a news conference in Chicago, Illinois, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Secret Service agent (L) stands next to Ben Carson during a news conference in Chicago, Illinois, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A Secret Service agent (L) stands next to Ben Carson during a news conference in Chicago, Illinois, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
16 / 25
A Secret Service (top L) agent looks out into a venue as people wait for the arrival of Ben Carson for a campaign event in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Secret Service (top L) agent looks out into a venue as people wait for the arrival of Ben Carson for a campaign event in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A Secret Service (top L) agent looks out into a venue as people wait for the arrival of Ben Carson for a campaign event in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
17 / 25
Secret Service personal stops a woman from touching Hillary Clinton as she greets people after speaking at a campaign rally at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) training center in Henderson, Nevada, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Secret Service personal stops a woman from touching Hillary Clinton as she greets people after speaking at a campaign rally at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) training center in Henderson, Nevada, February 13, 2016....more

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Secret Service personal stops a woman from touching Hillary Clinton as she greets people after speaking at a campaign rally at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) training center in Henderson, Nevada, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
18 / 25
A Secret Service agent walks down a pier during a sweep before a Pearl Harbor Day Rally aboard the USS Yorktown Memorial for Donald Trump in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A Secret Service agent walks down a pier during a sweep before a Pearl Harbor Day Rally aboard the USS Yorktown Memorial for Donald Trump in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
A Secret Service agent walks down a pier during a sweep before a Pearl Harbor Day Rally aboard the USS Yorktown Memorial for Donald Trump in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
19 / 25
A Secret Service agent looks on from the side of the stage as Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss issues during the Democratic debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Secret Service agent looks on from the side of the stage as Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss issues during the Democratic debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A Secret Service agent looks on from the side of the stage as Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss issues during the Democratic debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 25
A Secret Service agent provides security at a Ben Carson campaign event in Creston, Iowa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Secret Service agent provides security at a Ben Carson campaign event in Creston, Iowa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A Secret Service agent provides security at a Ben Carson campaign event in Creston, Iowa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
21 / 25
A Secret Service agent keeps watch as Donald Trump addresses a crowd during a presidential forum in Aiken, South Carolina December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

A Secret Service agent keeps watch as Donald Trump addresses a crowd during a presidential forum in Aiken, South Carolina December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
A Secret Service agent keeps watch as Donald Trump addresses a crowd during a presidential forum in Aiken, South Carolina December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Close
22 / 25
The Secret Service protection detail for Ben Carson waits for Carson to leave South Bethel Church in Tipton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

The Secret Service protection detail for Ben Carson waits for Carson to leave South Bethel Church in Tipton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
The Secret Service protection detail for Ben Carson waits for Carson to leave South Bethel Church in Tipton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
23 / 25
A Secret Service agent provides security for Ben Carson before the start of a campaign event in Creston, Iowa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Secret Service agent provides security for Ben Carson before the start of a campaign event in Creston, Iowa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A Secret Service agent provides security for Ben Carson before the start of a campaign event in Creston, Iowa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
24 / 25
A Secret Service agent stands on the stage at the Gaillard Center during set-up at the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A Secret Service agent stands on the stage at the Gaillard Center during set-up at the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A Secret Service agent stands on the stage at the Gaillard Center during set-up at the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Poultry farm turned school in Syria

Poultry farm turned school in Syria

Next Slideshows

Poultry farm turned school in Syria

Poultry farm turned school in Syria

The Freedom School was converted from a poultry farm by the residents of al-Tamanah in the Syrian countryside more than a year ago.

Mar 09 2016
Race for the nomination

Race for the nomination

As Mississippi, Michigan, Idaho and Hawaii vote, the race heats up.

Mar 09 2016
Why International Women's Day matters

Why International Women's Day matters

On International Women's Day, a look at some of the fundamental rights that women around the world are still waiting for.

Mar 08 2016
The ghosts of MH370

The ghosts of MH370

Answers remain elusive two years after the Malaysia Airlines flight disappeared.

Mar 08 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast