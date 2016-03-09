The Secret Service campaign
The earpiece of a Secret Service Agent is pictured during Bernie Sanders' campaign event in Miami, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A member of the Secret Service guards Donald Trump as he attends a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. The Time magazine photographer, trying to document the exit of dozens of black protesters from the...more
Senator Bernie Sanders smiles as he speaks to supporters behind a Secret Service agent on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Secret Service agents are covered in snow protecting Bernie Sanders in the car behind them after a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton shoots a selfie with a supporter in the crowd as Secret Service agents look on after she spoke at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Secret Service agent keeps an eye on Hillary Clinton as she meets with a group of DREAMers, at a campaign office in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
A member of the secret Service guards Donald Trump as he attends a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Secret Service agent is reflected in a mirror at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
A Secret Service agent looks on while at a Hillary Clinton campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A member of the Secret Service stands behind a monitor as a video about Hillary Clinton plays before a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Secret Service agent provides security for Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane as they visit a caucus site in Las Vegas, Nevada February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Secret Service agent checks the backstage at campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Sioux City, Iowa, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Secret Service agent (L) stands next to Ben Carson during a news conference in Chicago, Illinois, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Secret Service (top L) agent looks out into a venue as people wait for the arrival of Ben Carson for a campaign event in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Secret Service personal stops a woman from touching Hillary Clinton as she greets people after speaking at a campaign rally at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) training center in Henderson, Nevada, February 13, 2016....more
A Secret Service agent walks down a pier during a sweep before a Pearl Harbor Day Rally aboard the USS Yorktown Memorial for Donald Trump in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A Secret Service agent looks on from the side of the stage as Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss issues during the Democratic debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016....more
A Secret Service agent provides security at a Ben Carson campaign event in Creston, Iowa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Secret Service agent keeps watch as Donald Trump addresses a crowd during a presidential forum in Aiken, South Carolina December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
The Secret Service protection detail for Ben Carson waits for Carson to leave South Bethel Church in Tipton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A Secret Service agent provides security for Ben Carson before the start of a campaign event in Creston, Iowa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Secret Service agent stands on the stage at the Gaillard Center during set-up at the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Next Slideshows
Poultry farm turned school in Syria
The Freedom School was converted from a poultry farm by the residents of al-Tamanah in the Syrian countryside more than a year ago.
Race for the nomination
As Mississippi, Michigan, Idaho and Hawaii vote, the race heats up.
Why International Women's Day matters
On International Women's Day, a look at some of the fundamental rights that women around the world are still waiting for.
The ghosts of MH370
Answers remain elusive two years after the Malaysia Airlines flight disappeared.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.