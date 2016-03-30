Edition:
The Secret Service campaign

Secret Service agents surround Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Bernie Sanders, flanked by two United States Secret Service agents, speaks to the large crowd during a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A Secret Service agent stands watch at the Tucson Convention Center before a campaign event for Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump in Tucson, Arizona March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A member of the Secret Service waits for the arrival of Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A Secret Service agent stands guard before Donald Trump speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
The earpiece of a Secret Service Agent is pictured during Bernie Sanders' campaign event in Miami, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A member of the Secret Service guards Donald Trump as he attends a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. The Time magazine photographer, trying to document the exit of dozens of black protesters from the rally, was grabbed by the neck and shoved to the ground by a Secret Service agent (not pictured). "I stepped 18 inches out of the (press) pen and then he grabbed me by the neck and started choking me and then he slammed me to the ground," Morris told CNN at the scene. The Trump campaign said it was not aware of the details of the incident and directed inquires to local law enforcement. Secret Service spokesman Robert Hoback said the agency was aware of the incident involving one of its employees but it still working to "determine the exact circumstances that led up to this incident." REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Secret Service agents are covered in snow protecting Bernie Sanders in the car behind them after a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Hillary Clinton shoots a selfie with a supporter in the crowd as Secret Service agents look on after she spoke at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A Secret Service agent keeps an eye on Hillary Clinton as she meets with a group of DREAMers, at a campaign office in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
A Secret Service agent is reflected in a mirror at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A Secret Service agent looks on while at a Hillary Clinton campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A member of the Secret Service stands behind a monitor as a video about Hillary Clinton plays before a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A Secret Service agent provides security for Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane as they visit a caucus site in Las Vegas, Nevada February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A Secret Service agent checks the backstage at campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Sioux City, Iowa, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A Secret Service agent (L) stands next to Ben Carson during a news conference in Chicago, Illinois, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A Secret Service (top L) agent looks out into a venue as people wait for the arrival of Ben Carson for a campaign event in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A Secret Service agent walks down a pier during a sweep before a Pearl Harbor Day Rally aboard the USS Yorktown Memorial for Donald Trump in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
A Secret Service agent looks on from the side of the stage as Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss issues during the Democratic debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A Secret Service agent provides security at a Ben Carson campaign event in Creston, Iowa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
The Secret Service protection detail for Ben Carson waits for Carson to leave South Bethel Church in Tipton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A Secret Service agent stands on the stage at the Gaillard Center during set-up at the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
