The Secret Service campaign
Secret Service officers work to secure Hillary Clinton after a protester jumped into the buffer during a rally at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A Secret Service agent is seen as Donald Trump attends a coal mining round table discussion at Fitzgerald Peterbilt in Glade Spring, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Secret Service agents push an animal rights activist out of a buffer area as Hillary Clinton speaks in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Secret Service agents await the arrival of Donald Trump at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Secret Service agent keeps an eye on Hillary Clinton as she meets with a group of DREAMers, in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Secret Service backstage during a Donald Trump post Republican Convention campaign event in Cleveland. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Secret Service agents surround Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A member of the Secret Service stands behind a monitor as a video about Hillary Clinton plays before a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Secret Service agent looks on while at a Hillary Clinton campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by Secret Service agents in Greenville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
A Secret Service agent checks backstage at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Sioux City, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Secret Service agent watches as a jet carrying Donald Trump arrives on the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secret Service agents stand watch amid balloons on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A member of the Secret Service guards Donald Trump as he attends a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Secret Service agent at the Columbus Airport prior to a Donald Trump campaign event. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Secret Service agents line up to get off a Donald Trump charter plane before a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Secret Service agent stands guard before Donald Trump speaks at Dayton International Airport in Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Hillary Clinton shoots a selfie with a supporter in the crowd as Secret Service agents look in Cleveland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
