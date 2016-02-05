Edition:
The Secret Service campaign

Secret Service agents are covered in snow protecting Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the car behind them after a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A Secret Service agent looks on while at a Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A Secret Service agent checks the backstage at campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Sioux City, Iowa, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A Secret Service agent (L) stands next to Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson during a news conference in Chicago, Illinois, United States, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A Secret Service (top L) agent looks out into a venue as people wait for the arrival of Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson for a campaign event in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, United States, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A Secret Service agent walks down a pier during a sweep before a Pearl Harbor Day Rally aboard the USS Yorktown Memorial for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks with a Secret Service agent (L) at the Politics and Eggs breakfast campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A Secret Service agent looks on from the side of the stage as Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss issues during the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A Secret Service agent provides security at a Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson campaign event in Creston, Iowa, United States, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A Secret Service agent protecting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stands next to the Israeli flag as Hillary Clinton speaks at the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines while campaigning in Des Moines, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A Secret Service agent keeps watch as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a crowd during a presidential forum in Aiken, South Carolina December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
A Secret Service agent provides security at a Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson campaign event in Creston, Iowa, United States, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
The Secret Service protection detail for Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson waits for Carson to leave South Bethel Church in Tipton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A Secret Service agent provides security for Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson before the start of a campaign event in Creston, Iowa, United States, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A Secret Service agent stands on the stage at the Gaillard Center during set-up at the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Secret Service officers stand in front of a large monitor as Republican presidential candidates participate in a forum at the 2016 Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity in Columbia, South Carolina, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A Secret Service officer stands beside the stage before Republican presidential candidates participate in a forum at the 2016 Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity in Columbia, South Carolina, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
