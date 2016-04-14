The shadow of Boko Haram
A student who escaped when Boko Haram rebels stormed a school and abducted schoolgirls, identifies her schoolmates from a video released by the Islamist rebel group at the Government House in Maiduguri, Borno State May 15, 2014. Boko Haram, a...more
People wash clothes in a dry riverbed in Maroua, Cameroon, March 17, 2016. After watching its influence spread during a six-year campaign that has killed around 15,000 people according to the U.S. military, Nigeria has now united with its neighbours...more
Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits beside her at her home in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. Rose was abducted along with more than 200 of her classmates on April 14 by Boko Haram...more
Victims await treatment after a bomb blast ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja August 26, 2011 killing 23 people. The blast ripped through the offices as a car rammed into the building, and witnesses said they...more
People watch as smoke rises from the police headquarters after it was hit by a blast in Nigeria's northern city of Kano January 20, 2012. Boko Haram has splintered into several factions, including some with ties to al Qaeda's Saharan wing....more
A soldier walks through a burnt building at the headquarters of Michika local government in Michika town, after the Nigerian military recaptured it from Boko Haram, in Adamawa state May 10, 2015. Boko Haram has said it wanted to revive the 19th...more
A woman participates in a vigil for the girls who were abducted from a secondary school in Chibok, on the anniversary of their abduction in Abuja April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. About 100 traditional hunters from villages in Borno state gathered in a camp in Maiduguri and volunteered to hunt for Boko Haram to the...more
A man, whom the Chadian military say they have taken prisoner for belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram, is seen in Gambaru February 26, 2015. The Chadian military nicknamed the man "the Butcher". He was accused of killing five people the way Boko...more
A man walks through the ruins of a zonal police headquarters after a bomb attack in Nigeria's northern city of Kano, January 21, 2012. Boko Haram militants have carried out multiple bombings and shootings since the secretive sect launched an uprising...more
A girl rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military carries her food as she arrives at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
The skull of a decapitated man is seen at a mass grave in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. Soldiers from Niger and Chad who liberated the Nigerian town of Damasak from Boko Haram militants discovered the bodies of at...more
A car burns at the scene of a bomb explosion at St. Theresa Catholic Church at Madalla, Suleja, just outside Nigeria's capital Abuja, December 25, 2011. Five bombs exploded on Christmas Day at churches in Nigeria raising fears that Islamist militant...more
A victim of a bomb blast at a bus station is seen resting at a specialist hospital in Kano, February 25, 2015. Suicide bombers struck two bus stations in different parts of northern Nigeria in attacks President Goodluck Jonathan blamed on Boko Haram....more
A girl walks past a destroyed mosque in the town of Mararaba, after the Nigerian military recaptured it from Boko Haram, in Adamawa state May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A wall painted by Boko Haram is pictured in Damasak March 24, 2015. Boko Haram militants kidnapped more than 400 women and children from the northern Nigerian town of Damasak that was freed by troops from Niger and Chad. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
DIY campaign signs
Homemade messages on the campaign trail.
Kobe's last game
Kobe Bryant scores 60 points in his final NBA game.
Russian jets fly over U.S. ship
Two Russian warplanes flew simulated attack passes near a U.S. guided missile destroyer in the Baltic Sea, with one official describing it as one of the most...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.