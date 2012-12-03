Edition:
The "Sisters" fashion show

<p>Sister Jezabelle of the Enraptured Sling (L), a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, wears a dress designed by Chloe Rose (R) during a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova </p>

Sister Jezabelle of the Enraptured Sling (L), a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, wears a dress designed by Chloe Rose (R) during a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

<p>Sister Pat N Leather, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, takes part in a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI) is a charity and street performance organization founded in 1979 which uses religious imagery to raise money for AIDS, LGBT-related causes, and mainstream community service organizations. Picture taken December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova </p>

Sister Pat N Leather, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, takes part in a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI) is a charity and street performance organization founded in 1979 which uses religious imagery to raise money for AIDS, LGBT-related causes, and mainstream community service organizations. Picture taken December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

<p>Sister Mary Peter, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, lies on the floor as the audience pops the balloons of her costume after a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova </p>

Sister Mary Peter, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, lies on the floor as the audience pops the balloons of her costume after a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

<p>Sister Risque of the Sissytine Chapel, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, wears a dress designed by sister Pat N Leather during a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova </p>

Sister Risque of the Sissytine Chapel, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, wears a dress designed by sister Pat N Leather during a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

<p>Sister Lilith of the Valley, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, takes part in a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova </p>

Sister Lilith of the Valley, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, takes part in a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

<p>A member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (L) walks a designer during a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova </p>

A member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (L) walks a designer during a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

<p>Sister Pat N Leather, a members of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, puts on make up before taking part in Project Nunway, a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova</p>

Sister Pat N Leather, a members of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, puts on make up before taking part in Project Nunway, a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

<p>Members of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence put on make up before taking part in Project Nunway, a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova </p>

Members of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence put on make up before taking part in Project Nunway, a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

<p>Sister Eden Asp, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, poses in dress designed by Fernando Ruiz during a charity event entitled Project Nunway, in San Francisco December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova </p>

Sister Eden Asp, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, poses in dress designed by Fernando Ruiz during a charity event entitled Project Nunway, in San Francisco December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

<p>Mary Juanita High, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, wears a designed by Moose Maravilla as she waits for a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway to begin in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova </p>

Mary Juanita High, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, wears a designed by Moose Maravilla as she waits for a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway to begin in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

<p>Sister Phyliss Withe-Litaclay, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, checks her phone as she prepares to take part in Project Nunway, a charity fashion show in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova </p>

Sister Phyliss Withe-Litaclay, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, checks her phone as she prepares to take part in Project Nunway, a charity fashion show in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

<p>Danny Tatosian (L) and Robert Colman take a break as they attend a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway given by The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova </p>

Danny Tatosian (L) and Robert Colman take a break as they attend a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway given by The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

<p>Sister Tilly Comes Again, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, poses for a portrait before a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway starts in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova </p>

Sister Tilly Comes Again, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, poses for a portrait before a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway starts in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

