Pictures | Thu Feb 11, 2016

The sixth Democratic debate

Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton arrive on stage ahead of the start of the PBS NewsHour Democratic presidential candidates debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Hillary Clinton attends the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Cookies decorated with the Democratic party logo is seen at the site of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Bernie Sanders attends the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Black Lives Matter supporters protest at the media center across the street from the debate venue. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton shake hands with moderator Judy Woodruff at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Unions workers (front) and various supporters hold up signs before the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks as Bernie Sanders listens. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
A supporter for Bernie Sanders shows his t-shirt before the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton arrive on stage ahead of the start of the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Unions workers hold up signs to demonstrate against what they say are reductions in their pensions before the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks at the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton greet members of the audience at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Syria: The war

