The smoggy skies of China
Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. China is in the third year of a war on pollution aimed at reversing the damage done to its skies, soil and water after decades of untrammeled...more
A woman walks past a bridge among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. China Daily
Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
People wearing masks ride bicycles across a street in smog in Liaocheng, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
A chimney of a power plant is pictured among smog as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
People ride during heavy smog in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of Shanghai's skyscrapers, Oriental Pearl Tower (L), Shanghai Tower (2nd L), Jin Mao Tower (2nd R) and the Shanghai World Financial Center (R) are seen amid heavy smog in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A general view of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong amid heavy smog is seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
People are seen on a street in smog during polluted day in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer
A thermal power plant is pictured amid heavy smog, from an aircraft over Hebei province. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A general view of buildings in Puxi district from the Jin Mao Tower amid heavy smog in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
Baby elephant rehab
Baby elephant Fah Jam was three months old when her foot was caught in a trap and is now undergoing rehabilitation in Thailand.
Brazil drug gangs spark deadly prison riot
Drug gangs sparked a prison riot that killed 56 people, with decapitated bodies thrown over prison walls in the bloodiest violence in more than two decades in...
Rescue in the Mediterranean
112 migrants on a raft, including two pregnant women and five children, are rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya.
Gunmen storm Philippines prison
Around 100 armed men stormed a prison in the southern Philippines killing a guard and freeing more than 150 prisoners.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.