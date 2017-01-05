Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 5, 2017 | 12:25pm EST

The smoggy skies of China

Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 14
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. China is in the third year of a war on pollution aimed at reversing the damage done to its skies, soil and water after decades of untrammeled economic growth. China Daily

People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. China is in the third year of a war on pollution aimed at reversing the damage done to its skies, soil and water after decades of untrammeled...more

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. China is in the third year of a war on pollution aimed at reversing the damage done to its skies, soil and water after decades of untrammeled economic growth. China Daily
Close
2 / 14
A woman walks past a bridge among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. China Daily

A woman walks past a bridge among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. China Daily

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
A woman walks past a bridge among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. China Daily
Close
3 / 14
Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 14
People wearing masks ride bicycles across a street in smog in Liaocheng, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

People wearing masks ride bicycles across a street in smog in Liaocheng, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
People wearing masks ride bicycles across a street in smog in Liaocheng, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 14
A chimney of a power plant is pictured among smog as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

A chimney of a power plant is pictured among smog as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A chimney of a power plant is pictured among smog as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 14
People ride during heavy smog in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer

People ride during heavy smog in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
People ride during heavy smog in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 14
People walk in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
People walk in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 14
A view of Shanghai's skyscrapers, Oriental Pearl Tower (L), Shanghai Tower (2nd L), Jin Mao Tower (2nd R) and the Shanghai World Financial Center (R) are seen amid heavy smog in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

A view of Shanghai's skyscrapers, Oriental Pearl Tower (L), Shanghai Tower (2nd L), Jin Mao Tower (2nd R) and the Shanghai World Financial Center (R) are seen amid heavy smog in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A view of Shanghai's skyscrapers, Oriental Pearl Tower (L), Shanghai Tower (2nd L), Jin Mao Tower (2nd R) and the Shanghai World Financial Center (R) are seen amid heavy smog in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
9 / 14
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 14
A general view of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong amid heavy smog is seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

A general view of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong amid heavy smog is seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A general view of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong amid heavy smog is seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 14
People are seen on a street in smog during polluted day in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer

People are seen on a street in smog during polluted day in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
People are seen on a street in smog during polluted day in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 14
A thermal power plant is pictured amid heavy smog, from an aircraft over Hebei province. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A thermal power plant is pictured amid heavy smog, from an aircraft over Hebei province. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
A thermal power plant is pictured amid heavy smog, from an aircraft over Hebei province. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
13 / 14
A general view of buildings in Puxi district from the Jin Mao Tower amid heavy smog in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

A general view of buildings in Puxi district from the Jin Mao Tower amid heavy smog in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
A general view of buildings in Puxi district from the Jin Mao Tower amid heavy smog in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Baby elephant rehab

Baby elephant rehab

Next Slideshows

Baby elephant rehab

Baby elephant rehab

Baby elephant Fah Jam was three months old when her foot was caught in a trap and is now undergoing rehabilitation in Thailand.

Jan 05 2017
Brazil drug gangs spark deadly prison riot

Brazil drug gangs spark deadly prison riot

Drug gangs sparked a prison riot that killed 56 people, with decapitated bodies thrown over prison walls in the bloodiest violence in more than two decades in...

Jan 04 2017
Rescue in the Mediterranean

Rescue in the Mediterranean

112 migrants on a raft, including two pregnant women and five children, are rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya.

Jan 04 2017
Gunmen storm Philippines prison

Gunmen storm Philippines prison

Around 100 armed men stormed a prison in the southern Philippines killing a guard and freeing more than 150 prisoners.

Jan 04 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast