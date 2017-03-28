The sniper wars of Mosul
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed building near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An Iraqi civilian takes cover from snipers during a battle against Islamic State militants, at the entrance to Dawasa in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces takes his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi special forces and federal police members hide from a sniper during a battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces takes his position at a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015, during a battle against the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier...more
Federal police members stand inside a room where they said Islamic State sniper was hiding at a liberated part of Albu Saif village south of Mosul. REUTERS REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed building near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi rapid response members prepare to cross a route to avoid being hit by Islamic State snipers in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces poses for the photographer during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi rapid response forces take cover from snipers during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Snipers of the Iraqi rapid response forces talk during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi rapid response sniper aims his weapon toward a suspected Islamic State sniper's position in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up position at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, take cover from snipers in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A man displaced from Tahrir neighborhood cries over his son, who he said was killed by a sniper from the Islamic State, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces take his position at a damage hospital from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Wahda district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi soldier uses his helmet to distract an opposing sniper during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up position at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi rapid response member moves from house to house through a hole in a wall to avoid being hit by Islamic State snipers in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces takes his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi rapid response forces take cover from snipers during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A sniper from Iraq's Federal Police force takes aim at Islamic State positions from the roof of a house on the frontline in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up position at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Next Slideshows
Battleground Mosul
The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against...
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.