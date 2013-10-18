Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 17, 2013 | 10:40pm EDT

The snipers of Syria

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
1 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter is silhouetted as he calibrates his sniper rifle in Deir al-Zor, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter is silhouetted as he calibrates his sniper rifle in Deir al-Zor, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter is silhouetted as he calibrates his sniper rifle in Deir al-Zor, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
2 / 25
<p>Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
3 / 25
<p>Mohammed al-Karaz, a Free Syrian Army fighter who said he lost one of his legs during the recent violence in Syria, aims his weapon as he sits in his shooting position in the al-Soukhour neighbourhood of Aleppo, October 5, 2013. Karaz said he lost his leg during clashes in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighbourhood a year ago. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Mohammed al-Karaz, a Free Syrian Army fighter who said he lost one of his legs during the recent violence in Syria, aims his weapon as he sits in his shooting position in the al-Soukhour neighbourhood of Aleppo, October 5, 2013. Karaz said he lost...more

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Mohammed al-Karaz, a Free Syrian Army fighter who said he lost one of his legs during the recent violence in Syria, aims his weapon as he sits in his shooting position in the al-Soukhour neighbourhood of Aleppo, October 5, 2013. Karaz said he lost his leg during clashes in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighbourhood a year ago. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
4 / 25
<p>A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
5 / 25
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
6 / 25
<p>Besieged residents, afraid to leave their homes due to a fear of snipers, pull a basket filled with food in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Besieged residents, afraid to leave their homes due to a fear of snipers, pull a basket filled with food in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Besieged residents, afraid to leave their homes due to a fear of snipers, pull a basket filled with food in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
7 / 25
<p>A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
8 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a sniper during an attack on a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a sniper during an attack on a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a sniper during an attack on a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 25
<p>Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, is held in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, is held in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, is held in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Close
11 / 25
<p>A sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen atop a building near al-Harak city in Deraa, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah</p>

A sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen atop a building near al-Harak city in Deraa, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen atop a building near al-Harak city in Deraa, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah

Close
12 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man out of the line of sniper fire in the Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man out of the line of sniper fire in the Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man out of the line of sniper fire in the Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
13 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
14 / 25
<p>The body of a person shot by a sniper from pro-government forces lies in a street in the Bustan al-Basha area as clashes continue with the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

The body of a person shot by a sniper from pro-government forces lies in a street in the Bustan al-Basha area as clashes continue with the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, October 17, 2013

The body of a person shot by a sniper from pro-government forces lies in a street in the Bustan al-Basha area as clashes continue with the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
15 / 25
<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army exchange fire with snipers during fighting against pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army exchange fire with snipers during fighting against pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Members of the Free Syrian Army exchange fire with snipers during fighting against pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
16 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by a Syrian army sniper during clashes in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by a Syrian army sniper during clashes in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by a Syrian army sniper during clashes in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
17 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
18 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter leaves through a window to escape a sniper in Aleppo, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter leaves through a window to escape a sniper in Aleppo, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter leaves through a window to escape a sniper in Aleppo, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
19 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a mirror to locate the position of a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Amereya district, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aaref Hretani</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a mirror to locate the position of a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Amereya district, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aaref Hretani

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a mirror to locate the position of a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Amereya district, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aaref Hretani

Close
20 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter lies on the ground after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter lies on the ground after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter lies on the ground after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
21 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fixes his sniper rifle in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fixes his sniper rifle in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fixes his sniper rifle in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
22 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army sniper takes aim from his position at the Bustan Al-Basha front line in southeastern Aleppo, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes aim from his position at the Bustan Al-Basha front line in southeastern Aleppo, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes aim from his position at the Bustan Al-Basha front line in southeastern Aleppo, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
23 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures as others carry a fighter shot by Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. The fighter was killed by a very accurate Syrian army sniper who found a hole in between sandbags and fired. The sniper shot him in the chest killing him instantly. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures as others carry a fighter shot by Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. The fighter was killed by a very accurate Syrian army sniper who found a hole in between...more

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures as others carry a fighter shot by Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. The fighter was killed by a very accurate Syrian army sniper who found a hole in between sandbags and fired. The sniper shot him in the chest killing him instantly. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
24 / 25
<p>A view seen though a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter shows a Syrian flag fluttering in an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Aleppo's historical citadel, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri</p>

A view seen though a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter shows a Syrian flag fluttering in an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Aleppo's historical citadel, November 28, 2012....more

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A view seen though a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter shows a Syrian flag fluttering in an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Aleppo's historical citadel, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Farewell to Barney

Farewell to Barney

Next Slideshows

Fresh mountain cheese

Fresh mountain cheese

A fifth generation family produces a distinctive mountain pasture Gruyere cheese which takes a minimum of six months to mature.

Oct 17 2013
North Korea water park

North Korea water park

Residents and spectators enjoy the Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang.

Oct 17 2013
Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

Muslims around the world mark Eid-al-Fitr.

Oct 15 2013
Stateless in the Dominican

Stateless in the Dominican

A court ruling retroactively denies Dominican nationality to anyone born after 1929 who does not have at least one parent of Dominican blood.

Oct 15 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast