The South braces for Hurricane Matthew
Parts of the exterior wall of the oceanfront Hilton Daytona Beach Resort wall falls off as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A fallen tree is seen outside a house after Hurricane Matthew hits in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A car passes a sign posted as some people evacuate due to Hurricane Matthew on Tybee Island, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Wind beats on awnings and palm trees on the oceanfront as the eye of Hurricane Matthew approaches Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A large electronic billboard urges people to evacuate the Charleston and coastal areas before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew, in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Debris flies through the air as the eye of Hurricane Matthew nears Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Two people take shelter in an open-air, oceanfront bandshell as the eye of Hurricane Matthew approaches Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Residents eat at a school being used as a shelter while Hurricane Matthew approaches in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Homeowner Don Appell prepares to board up one of the windows at his home ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Cherry Grove, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A pedestrian runs across a street as the eye of Hurricane Matthew approaches Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A Charleston resident walks past sandbags as she leaves a store that is boarded up in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Matthew, in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Rain falls as Hurricane Matthew approaches in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People arrive at a school being used as a shelter while Hurricane Matthew approaches in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Workers install storm boards at Ripley's Believe It Or Not in preparation for Hurricane Matthew in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Gas pumps are wrapped as a station is closed before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Shelves holding water bottles sit empty at a supermarket before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in South Daytona, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A woman takes pictures of a girl on the beach while Hurricane Matthew approaches in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Workers remove umbrellas at the Starlite Hotel in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew in South Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
National Guard Staff Sargent Reggie McCall (C) gives instructions to guard units 1782 and 172 before deploying for duty in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bruno Cugianza (L) and Gil Tal use trash bags to make sand bags on the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
People walk along the beach prior to the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
People line up to fill their LP propane gas cylinders in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, in Coral Springs, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Members of National Guard units 1782 and 172 of Chester and Lancaster, South Carolina, prepare for deployment for service in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Downtown Miami is pictured in this aerial photo as clouds begin to form in advance of Hurricane Matthew. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Residents carry wooden boards at a store in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, in Coral Springs, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Emergency service personnel monitor Interstate 26 as the eastbound lanes are reversed to allow more people to leave Charleston and the Atlantic coast after South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley ordered an evacuation of more than a million people in...more
Brent Scurry of Lake City, South Carolina, works to install window shutters at an ocean front home in Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
President Barack Obama talks to the media about Hurricane Matthew at FEMA Headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Royal Bahamas Defence Force vessels take refuge from Hurricane Matthew at the U.S. Navy's Truman Harbor pier in Key West, Florida. Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Dean Legge (L), Steven Thigpen (R) and Graylan Coleman (C) help a relative remove furniture at a beachfront home along Waccamaw Drive in Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Workers put up plywood in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew in Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
Workers tie chairs in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew in South Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
People line up to fill their cars with gas in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, in Coral Springs, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero
