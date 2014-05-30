The SpaceX spaceship
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. Space Exploration Technologies unveiled an upgraded passenger version of the Dragon cargo ship NASA buys for resupply runs to the International Space...more
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk introduces a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk watches a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks to the media after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (L) sits with guests inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cabin of the Dragon V2 spacecraft is pictured after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An exterior of the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
