The Star Wars universe
A vintage Star Wars play set at an auction of Star Wars and film related toys at the Vectis auction house in Stockton-on-Tees, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A box of unpackaged vintage action figures of Star Wars characters. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Vintage Star Wars toys in their original packaging. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Vintage action figures of Star Wars characters Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Vintage Star Wars toys in their original packaging. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Star Wars themed erasers sit in a tray. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A worker unpacks a vintage Star Wars play set. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Vintage Star Wars themed badges. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A vintage Star Wars Bobba Fett figure stands behind a prototype model of a rocket, which was planned to be released with the figure but never came to market. REUTERS/Phil Noble
An original cinema poster from the first Star Wars film. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A tray of Stuffed R2-D2 toys. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Customers pick new toys from the upcoming film Star Wars: The Force Awakens. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A model of the Millenium Falcon starship. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
New toys from the upcoming film Star Wars: The Force Awakens. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Costumes of characters from the Star Wars film series. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A working mould for the first R2D2 Star Wars character. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Characters from the Star War film series. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Costumes of the Padme Amidala character. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A customer takes pictures of new Star Wars toys. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A scale replica of Darth Vader's helmet at the Forbidden Planet memorabilia and comic store in London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Lego Star Wars characters on display. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Star Wars costumes. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Star Wars version of the board game Monopoly. REUTERS/Seth Wenig
The costume of Darth Vader. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Costumes of Sith characters. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Starships on display. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fans take photos of the Clone Wars AT-TE (All Terrain Tactical Enforcer). REUTERS/Hasbro/Ray Stubblebine
A 12-inch Ultimate Villian. REUTERS/Seth Wenig
A General Grievous basic action figure. REUTERS/Seth Wenig
A Darth Vader action figure. REUTERS/Seth Wenig
A Star Wars video game. REUTERS/Seth Wenig
A model of the character Yoda . REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Star Wars robot C-3PO. REUTERS/Susana Vera
