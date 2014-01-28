The "starving" city of Homs
Children warm themselves around a fire in the besieged area of Homs, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Damaged buildings line a street in the besieged area of Homs, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A boy rides on a tricycle along a damaged street in the besieged area of Homs, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A man carries a bag amid damage and debris in the besieged area of Homs, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Smoke rises from a burning building which caught fire after it was hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the besieged area of Homs, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Smoke rises in the background behind a damaged van in Homs, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A doll hangs from a wall of a damaged bedroom filled with debris in the besieged area of Homs, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A girl pushes plastic containers of water past rubble and damaged buildings in a sieged area of Homs, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Snow falls over damaged buildings at Jouret al Shayah area in Homs, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A girl stands in front of a closed shop along a street with buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged area of Homs, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Children play in front of their homes in Khaldiyeh district in Homs, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy
People walk past a damaged car along a damaged street in the besieged area of Homs, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Residents flee their homes after shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Houla, near Homs, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Misra Al-Misri/Shaam News Network
A chandelier hangs in a sitting room filled with debris in the besieged area of Homs, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A man stands on the roof as he inspects a mosque damaged by an air strike in the Hamidiya neighborhood in Homs, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A Free Syrian Army fighter crosses a street in Karam Shamsham in Homs, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy
Children fill containers with water near their homes in Khaldiyeh district in Homs, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy
A view shows damaged buildings in Homs, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Children play at an empty and damaged pool in front of damaged buildings in the besieged area of Homs, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Children sit on a sidewalk of a street in the besieged area of Homs, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Smoke rises from a building after it was hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the besieged area of Homs, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Children play with stuffed toys in the besieged area of Homs, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Damaged buildings are pictured in the besieged area of Homs, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Layth Homsi
