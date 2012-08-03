Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 3, 2012 | 1:35pm EDT

The state of Brazil's Amazon

<p>An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava</p>

An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava

Friday, August 03, 2012

An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava

Close
1 / 30
<p>Yawalapiti tribe members catch fish in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, Brazil, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Yawalapiti tribe members catch fish in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, Brazil, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Friday, August 03, 2012

Yawalapiti tribe members catch fish in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, Brazil, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
2 / 30
<p>A Yawalapiti boy dips his head into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A Yawalapiti boy dips his head into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Friday, August 03, 2012

A Yawalapiti boy dips his head into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
3 / 30
<p>A group of Amazon Indians protests on an earth barrier that is part of the construction of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, in Vitoria do Xingu July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A group of Amazon Indians protests on an earth barrier that is part of the construction of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, in Vitoria do Xingu July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Friday, August 03, 2012

A group of Amazon Indians protests on an earth barrier that is part of the construction of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, in Vitoria do Xingu July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
4 / 30
<p>Geovani Santos collects water from a weir which has nearly dried up as a consequence of the drought in Maracas at Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Geovani Santos collects water from a weir which has nearly dried up as a consequence of the drought in Maracas at Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, August 03, 2012

Geovani Santos collects water from a weir which has nearly dried up as a consequence of the drought in Maracas at Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
5 / 30
<p>Residents ride a motorcycle over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Residents ride a motorcycle over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, August 03, 2012

Residents ride a motorcycle over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
6 / 30
<p>Kwykyti, 63, of the Kayapo tribe, waits for a medical exam on the first day of a visit by the "Expedicionarios da Saude" (Brazilian Health Expeditions), in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Kwykyti, 63, of the Kayapo tribe, waits for a medical exam on the first day of a visit by the "Expedicionarios da Saude" (Brazilian Health Expeditions), in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo...more

Friday, August 03, 2012

Kwykyti, 63, of the Kayapo tribe, waits for a medical exam on the first day of a visit by the "Expedicionarios da Saude" (Brazilian Health Expeditions), in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
7 / 30
<p>Agents from Brazil's environmental protection agency IBAMA destroy clandestine ovens used to make charcoal from wood cut illegally from the Amazon rainforest, along the PA 150 highway in Goianesia, Para State May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Agents from Brazil's environmental protection agency IBAMA destroy clandestine ovens used to make charcoal from wood cut illegally from the Amazon rainforest, along the PA 150 highway in Goianesia, Para State May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho more

Friday, August 03, 2012

Agents from Brazil's environmental protection agency IBAMA destroy clandestine ovens used to make charcoal from wood cut illegally from the Amazon rainforest, along the PA 150 highway in Goianesia, Para State May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
8 / 30
<p>A tree stump sits in a clear cut by a timber company next to the village of Areias in Trairao, state of Para May 27, 2012. In the 19 months since Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff took office, longstanding rules that curtail deforestation and protect millions of square kilometers of watershed have been rolled back. She issued an executive order to shrink or repurpose seven protected woodlands, making way for hydroelectric dams and other infrastructure projects, and to legalize settlements by farmers and miners. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A tree stump sits in a clear cut by a timber company next to the village of Areias in Trairao, state of Para May 27, 2012. In the 19 months since Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff took office, longstanding rules that curtail deforestation and protect...more

Friday, August 03, 2012

A tree stump sits in a clear cut by a timber company next to the village of Areias in Trairao, state of Para May 27, 2012. In the 19 months since Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff took office, longstanding rules that curtail deforestation and protect millions of square kilometers of watershed have been rolled back. She issued an executive order to shrink or repurpose seven protected woodlands, making way for hydroelectric dams and other infrastructure projects, and to legalize settlements by farmers and miners. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 30
<p>Dogs sit on the window sills of a house flooded by water from the Rio Solimoes river, a major tributary of the Amazon, in Anama May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/Amazonaspress</p>

Dogs sit on the window sills of a house flooded by water from the Rio Solimoes river, a major tributary of the Amazon, in Anama May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/Amazonaspress

Friday, August 03, 2012

Dogs sit on the window sills of a house flooded by water from the Rio Solimoes river, a major tributary of the Amazon, in Anama May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/Amazonaspress

Close
10 / 30
<p>A woman walks on make-shift platforms above the floodwaters at the district of Maynas, in Peru's Amazon city of Iquitos April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Musuk Nolte</p>

A woman walks on make-shift platforms above the floodwaters at the district of Maynas, in Peru's Amazon city of Iquitos April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Musuk Nolte

Friday, August 03, 2012

A woman walks on make-shift platforms above the floodwaters at the district of Maynas, in Peru's Amazon city of Iquitos April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Musuk Nolte

Close
11 / 30
<p>A woman arranges flowers inside a church in the village of Pimentel in Itaituba next to the Tapajos river, in the state of Para May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A woman arranges flowers inside a church in the village of Pimentel in Itaituba next to the Tapajos river, in the state of Para May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, August 03, 2012

A woman arranges flowers inside a church in the village of Pimentel in Itaituba next to the Tapajos river, in the state of Para May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 30
<p>Children watch television inside a house in the village of Areias in Trairao, state of Para May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Children watch television inside a house in the village of Areias in Trairao, state of Para May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, August 03, 2012

Children watch television inside a house in the village of Areias in Trairao, state of Para May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 30
<p>An elderly woman rests next to her grandchild in a hammock inside their house in the village of Pimental in Itaituba, in the state of Para May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

An elderly woman rests next to her grandchild in a hammock inside their house in the village of Pimental in Itaituba, in the state of Para May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, August 03, 2012

An elderly woman rests next to her grandchild in a hammock inside their house in the village of Pimental in Itaituba, in the state of Para May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 30
<p>A woman washes clothes in the Tapajos river in the village of Pimental in Itaituba, state of Para May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A woman washes clothes in the Tapajos river in the village of Pimental in Itaituba, state of Para May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, August 03, 2012

A woman washes clothes in the Tapajos river in the village of Pimental in Itaituba, state of Para May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 30
<p>A man carries a bucket with fish from the Tapajos river in the village of Pimental in Itaituba, state of Para May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A man carries a bucket with fish from the Tapajos river in the village of Pimental in Itaituba, state of Para May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, August 03, 2012

A man carries a bucket with fish from the Tapajos river in the village of Pimental in Itaituba, state of Para May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
16 / 30
<p>A woman from the Yanomamy tribe waits for medical attention at the Cartucho community during a medical expedition in Santa Izabel do Rio Negro, in Amazonas state in northern Brazil, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A woman from the Yanomamy tribe waits for medical attention at the Cartucho community during a medical expedition in Santa Izabel do Rio Negro, in Amazonas state in northern Brazil, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, August 03, 2012

A woman from the Yanomamy tribe waits for medical attention at the Cartucho community during a medical expedition in Santa Izabel do Rio Negro, in Amazonas state in northern Brazil, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
17 / 30
<p>Fourteen-year-old Elisany Silva (C), who measures 2.06 meters (6'9") tall poses for a picture with her sisters Talicia (R) and Eliza in Braganca in the Brazilian Amazon state of Para August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Paulo Santos</p>

Fourteen-year-old Elisany Silva (C), who measures 2.06 meters (6'9") tall poses for a picture with her sisters Talicia (R) and Eliza in Braganca in the Brazilian Amazon state of Para August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Friday, August 03, 2012

Fourteen-year-old Elisany Silva (C), who measures 2.06 meters (6'9") tall poses for a picture with her sisters Talicia (R) and Eliza in Braganca in the Brazilian Amazon state of Para August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Close
18 / 30
<p>An aerial view shows a single tree seen on land that was previously jungle in Mato Grosso state, one of the Brazilian states suffering from deforestation, August 9, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos</p>

An aerial view shows a single tree seen on land that was previously jungle in Mato Grosso state, one of the Brazilian states suffering from deforestation, August 9, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Friday, August 03, 2012

An aerial view shows a single tree seen on land that was previously jungle in Mato Grosso state, one of the Brazilian states suffering from deforestation, August 9, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Close
19 / 30
<p>A man sits in the village of Areias in Trairao, state of Para, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A man sits in the village of Areias in Trairao, state of Para, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, August 03, 2012

A man sits in the village of Areias in Trairao, state of Para, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
20 / 30
<p>The Amazon forest burns next to the city of Mandaquiri, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

The Amazon forest burns next to the city of Mandaquiri, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Friday, August 03, 2012

The Amazon forest burns next to the city of Mandaquiri, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
21 / 30
<p>Ana Aparecida, 22, collects water from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Ana Aparecida, 22, collects water from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, August 03, 2012

Ana Aparecida, 22, collects water from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
22 / 30
<p>Chief Raoni of the Caiapo tribe from the Amazon basin smokes a pipe while demonstrating against the construction of the planned Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, in Brasilia February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Chief Raoni of the Caiapo tribe from the Amazon basin smokes a pipe while demonstrating against the construction of the planned Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, in Brasilia February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Friday, August 03, 2012

Chief Raoni of the Caiapo tribe from the Amazon basin smokes a pipe while demonstrating against the construction of the planned Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, in Brasilia February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
23 / 30
<p>An aerial view shows people protesting against Amazon deforestation during the 2009 World Social Forum in the city of Belem, at the mouth of the Amazon River, January 27, 2009. About 1, 000 protestors made a formation in the shape of an Amazon Indian man holding a bow and arrow. The words read, "Save the Amazon". REUTERS/Paulo Santos</p>

An aerial view shows people protesting against Amazon deforestation during the 2009 World Social Forum in the city of Belem, at the mouth of the Amazon River, January 27, 2009. About 1, 000 protestors made a formation in the shape of an Amazon Indian...more

Friday, August 03, 2012

An aerial view shows people protesting against Amazon deforestation during the 2009 World Social Forum in the city of Belem, at the mouth of the Amazon River, January 27, 2009. About 1, 000 protestors made a formation in the shape of an Amazon Indian man holding a bow and arrow. The words read, "Save the Amazon". REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Close
24 / 30
<p>Illegally logged trees are stored on a truck which was abandoned on the side of the Trans-Amazonian highway near the village of Areias in Trairao, in the state of Para May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Illegally logged trees are stored on a truck which was abandoned on the side of the Trans-Amazonian highway near the village of Areias in Trairao, in the state of Para May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, August 03, 2012

Illegally logged trees are stored on a truck which was abandoned on the side of the Trans-Amazonian highway near the village of Areias in Trairao, in the state of Para May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
25 / 30
<p>A Kayapo boy plays on a swing on the first day of a visit by the "Expedicionarios da Saude" (Brazilian Health Expeditions), in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A Kayapo boy plays on a swing on the first day of a visit by the "Expedicionarios da Saude" (Brazilian Health Expeditions), in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, August 03, 2012

A Kayapo boy plays on a swing on the first day of a visit by the "Expedicionarios da Saude" (Brazilian Health Expeditions), in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
26 / 30
<p>A Kayapo boy with traditional body paint and piercing is seen at his home the day before the start of the "Expedicionarios da Saude" (Brazilian Health Expeditions), in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A Kayapo boy with traditional body paint and piercing is seen at his home the day before the start of the "Expedicionarios da Saude" (Brazilian Health Expeditions), in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 21, 2011. ...more

Friday, August 03, 2012

A Kayapo boy with traditional body paint and piercing is seen at his home the day before the start of the "Expedicionarios da Saude" (Brazilian Health Expeditions), in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
27 / 30
<p>A Yawalapiti wrestler rests in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A Yawalapiti wrestler rests in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Friday, August 03, 2012

A Yawalapiti wrestler rests in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
28 / 30
<p>A man works on the roof of a campaign hospital built by the "Expedicionarios da Saude" (Brazilian Health Expeditions) on the first day of the medical expedition at the Kayapo tribe in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A man works on the roof of a campaign hospital built by the "Expedicionarios da Saude" (Brazilian Health Expeditions) on the first day of the medical expedition at the Kayapo tribe in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo...more

Friday, August 03, 2012

A man works on the roof of a campaign hospital built by the "Expedicionarios da Saude" (Brazilian Health Expeditions) on the first day of the medical expedition at the Kayapo tribe in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
29 / 30
<p>Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, August 03, 2012

Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Israel's ultra-orthodox

Israel's ultra-orthodox

Next Slideshows

Israel's ultra-orthodox

Israel's ultra-orthodox

A look at the lives of ultra-orthodox Jews in Israel.

Aug 02 2012
The school that trained Ye Shiwen

The school that trained Ye Shiwen

Double Olympic gold medallist Ye Shiwen trained at the Chen Jing Lun Sports School when she was young. The slogan, "Today's sports school student, tomorrow's...

Aug 02 2012
Solar India

Solar India

Life in a remote Indian village used to grind to a standstill as darkness descended. The arrival of solar power last year has changed all that.

Aug 01 2012
Science odyssey

Science odyssey

A journey through the cutting edge worlds of science, space and technology.

Aug 01 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast