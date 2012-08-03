The state of Brazil's Amazon

A tree stump sits in a clear cut by a timber company next to the village of Areias in Trairao, state of Para May 27, 2012. In the 19 months since Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff took office, longstanding rules that curtail deforestation and protect millions of square kilometers of watershed have been rolled back. She issued an executive order to shrink or repurpose seven protected woodlands, making way for hydroelectric dams and other infrastructure projects, and to legalize settlements by farmers and miners. REUTERS/Nacho Doce