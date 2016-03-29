Edition:
The state of the political press

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes to the stage at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A reporter stands on chairs as he makes a video of himself as media members surround Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio following a town hall campaign rally in Derry, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts to reporters' questions as she exits the hearing room for a lunch break from testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly waves as she arrives to interview Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio during a rally in Miami, Florida, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
An NBC tripod sits without a camera ahead of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's event at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa, Iowa, January 9, 2016. Trump has criticized the press at a number of events for not panning cameras to show the crowd. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Republican Presidential candidate Ted Cruz stands along the United States border with Mexico as he speaks to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Arizona State representative David Gowan near Douglas, Arizona March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump jokes with host Joe Scarborough after an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe cable television show at Java Joe's CoffeeHouse in Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts as she talks to members of the media during a campaign stop at a Dunkin' Donuts coffee shop in West Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich is enveloped by media as he greets his supporters outside a polling place at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A reporter walks through the snow outside the window of an airplane hanger ahead of media availability for Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz at the Webster City Municipal Airport in Webster City, Iowa January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A woman is interviewed by the media before Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign event in Aiken, South Carolina February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is seen in the view finder of a television camera as he speaks at a news conference where he spoke about his opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership in Concord, New Hampshire, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A member of the media works on his computer under the stairs before a Marco Rubio presidential campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders appear on televisions in the media room of the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spars with Univision reporter Jorge Ramos before his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. Ramos was removed from Trump's news conference after the Republican presidential candidate said the journalist was asking a question out of turn. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich leaves after a question-and-answer session with media at a hotel in downtown Detroit, Michigan March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Fox Business News reporter Jo Ling Kent (R) practices an entrance as crew members prepare the stage for Thursday's Fox Business News Republican Presidential Debate at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Republican presidential candidate, Governor Jeb Bush is swarmed by the media as he arrives to greet supporters at the Manchester precinct, Webster Elementary School in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A member of the media takes a picture of Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz at a campaign event in Peterborough, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
ABC correspondent Martha Raddatz straightens the tie of her fellow moderator and ABC anchorman David Muir before the start of the Democratic presidential candidates debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Reporters use their mobile phones to record potential 2016 Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush as he answers questions after speaking at a business roundtable in Portsmouth, New Hampshire May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks with the media in the spin room after the Republican U.S. candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz speaks to the media at a campaign stop at Union Jack's Grill in Rock Rapids, Iowa January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper watches the Democratic U.S. presidential candidates debate between Hillary Clinton and Senator Bernie Sanders hosted by Univision News and the Washington Post and co-broadcast with CNN in Kendall, Florida, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Media members cast shadows on a backdrop as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a town hall at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
