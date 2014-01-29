Edition:
The Stoner Bowl

<p>Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, January 28, 2014. For Nate Johnson, the excitement surrounding the upcoming Super Bowl is two-fold. Not only are his hometown Seattle Seahawks taking on the Denver Broncos - football teams representing two major U.S. cities where recreational pot use is legal - but his medical weed dispensary is seeing green. Demand for "Beast Mode" - a strain named in honor of the Seahawks' hard-hitting running back, Marshawn Lynch - has been high at his Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Johnson said, while pot-laced blue-and-green cupcakes are also selling fast. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

<p>Nate Johnson, managing owner of the Queen Anne Cannabis Club, sells a marijuana strain called "Beast Mode OG", named after NFL player Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>A customer purchases a marijuana strain called "Beast Mode OG", named after NFL player Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks, at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>A sign at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club promotes a marijuana strain called "Beast Mode OG", named after NFL player Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Nate Johnson, managing owner of the Queen Anne Cannabis Club, shows off the marijuana strain called "Beast Mode OG", named after NFL player Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Nate Johnson, managing owner of the Queen Anne Cannabis Club, carries a bag of a marijuana strain called "Beast Mode OG", named after NFL player Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>A Seattle Seahawks-themed bong is being raffled off on Super Bowl Sunday at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Jars of the marijuana strain called "Beast Mode OG", named after NFL player Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks, are pictured in Nate Johnson's Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Nate Johnson, managing owner of the Queen Anne Cannabis Club, is pictured with the called "Beast Mode OG", in Seattle, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

