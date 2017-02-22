Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 22, 2017 | 6:46am EST

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red) looking up at departure board at the low cost carrier lobby at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red) looking up at departure board at the low cost carrier lobby at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red) looking up at departure board at the low cost carrier lobby at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
Close
1 / 24
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show (circled in red) a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam being accosted by a woman in a white shirt at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show (circled in red) a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam being accosted by a woman in a white shirt at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show (circled in red) a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam being accosted by a woman in a white shirt at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
Close
2 / 24
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a woman in a white shirt (circled in red on right) walking away after accosting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red on left) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/ via Reuters TV

A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a woman in a white shirt (circled in red on right) walking away after accosting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red on left) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/ via...more

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a woman in a white shirt (circled in red on right) walking away after accosting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red on left) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/ via Reuters TV
Close
3 / 24
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red) talking to airport staff, after being accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red) talking to airport staff, after being accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red) talking to airport staff, after being accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
Close
4 / 24
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam talking to security personnel, after being accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam talking to security personnel, after being accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam talking to security personnel, after being accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
Close
5 / 24
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show security personnel escorting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam, after the latter was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show security personnel escorting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam, after the latter was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show security personnel escorting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam, after the latter was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
Close
6 / 24
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show security personnel escorting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (carrying black bag) to an area with a sign reading "medical clinic", after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia on February 13, 2017. FUJITV/via Reuters TV. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS VIDEO WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. THE FOOTAGE WAS OBTAINED BY FUJI TV. DO NOT CROP OR OBSCURE FUJITV LOGO. ANY VOICED PACKAGES USING THIS MATERIAL MUST ATTRIBUTE IT VERBALLY TO FUJI TV. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS VIDEO. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CANNOT RE-USE AFTER 30 DAYS FROM TRANSMISSION WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM FUJITV. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.

A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show security personnel escorting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (carrying black bag) to an area with a sign reading "medical clinic", after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur...more

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show security personnel escorting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (carrying black bag) to an area with a sign reading "medical clinic", after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia on February 13, 2017. FUJITV/via Reuters TV. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS VIDEO WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. THE FOOTAGE WAS OBTAINED BY FUJI TV. DO NOT CROP OR OBSCURE FUJITV LOGO. ANY VOICED PACKAGES USING THIS MATERIAL MUST ATTRIBUTE IT VERBALLY TO FUJI TV. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS VIDEO. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CANNOT RE-USE AFTER 30 DAYS FROM TRANSMISSION WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM FUJITV. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.
Close
7 / 24
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (3rd R with black backpack) at a counter in an area with a sign reading "medical clinic", after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (3rd R with black backpack) at a counter in an area with a sign reading "medical clinic", after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur...more

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (3rd R with black backpack) at a counter in an area with a sign reading "medical clinic", after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
Close
8 / 24
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show medical staff surrounding a man believed to be Kim Jong-Nam, after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show medical staff surrounding a man believed to be Kim Jong-Nam, after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show medical staff surrounding a man believed to be Kim Jong-Nam, after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
Close
9 / 24
Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam. Two women from Vietnam and Indonesia have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the assault on Kim Jong Nam. There is speculation that they administered a poison by wiping it or spraying it on his face. Royal Malaysia Police

Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam. Two women from Vietnam and Indonesia have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the assault on Kim Jong Nam. There is speculation that they administered a poison by wiping it or spraying it on his face. Royal...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam. Two women from Vietnam and Indonesia have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the assault on Kim Jong Nam. There is speculation that they administered a poison by wiping it or spraying it on his face. Royal Malaysia Police
Close
10 / 24
Indonesian Siti Aisyah. Royal Malaysia Police

Indonesian Siti Aisyah. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Indonesian Siti Aisyah. Royal Malaysia Police
Close
11 / 24
A North Korean man identified by Malaysian police as Ri Jong Chol is taken to a police station in Sepang, Malaysia. Park Jung-ho/News1 via

A North Korean man identified by Malaysian police as Ri Jong Chol is taken to a police station in Sepang, Malaysia. Park Jung-ho/News1 via

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
A North Korean man identified by Malaysian police as Ri Jong Chol is taken to a police station in Sepang, Malaysia. Park Jung-ho/News1 via
Close
12 / 24
Ri Jong Chol, a North Korean arrested in the probe, lived in Malaysia for more than three years without working at the company registered on his employment permit or receiving a salary. Reuters could not ascertain if Ri had any other employment or source of income. Police could not be reached for comment to explain how Ri supported his family in Malaysia. Royal Malaysia Police

Ri Jong Chol, a North Korean arrested in the probe, lived in Malaysia for more than three years without working at the company registered on his employment permit or receiving a salary. Reuters could not ascertain if Ri had any other employment or...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Ri Jong Chol, a North Korean arrested in the probe, lived in Malaysia for more than three years without working at the company registered on his employment permit or receiving a salary. Reuters could not ascertain if Ri had any other employment or source of income. Police could not be reached for comment to explain how Ri supported his family in Malaysia. Royal Malaysia Police
Close
13 / 24
North Korean suspects Ri Jae Nam (front L), Hong Song Hac (back L) and Ri Ji Hyun (R). South Korean and U.S. officials have said they believe North Korean agents assassinated Kim Jong Nam, who had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau under Beijing's protection. Royal Malaysia Police

North Korean suspects Ri Jae Nam (front L), Hong Song Hac (back L) and Ri Ji Hyun (R). South Korean and U.S. officials have said they believe North Korean agents assassinated Kim Jong Nam, who had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau under...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
North Korean suspects Ri Jae Nam (front L), Hong Song Hac (back L) and Ri Ji Hyun (R). South Korean and U.S. officials have said they believe North Korean agents assassinated Kim Jong Nam, who had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau under Beijing's protection. Royal Malaysia Police
Close
14 / 24
A still image from a footage broadcast by Chinese state media believed to show a woman (wearing yellow top) suspected of involvement in the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam. CCTV via REUTERS TV

A still image from a footage broadcast by Chinese state media believed to show a woman (wearing yellow top) suspected of involvement in the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam. CCTV via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
A still image from a footage broadcast by Chinese state media believed to show a woman (wearing yellow top) suspected of involvement in the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam. CCTV via REUTERS TV
Close
15 / 24
North Korean suspect Ri Ji U. Royal Malaysia Police

North Korean suspect Ri Ji U. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
North Korean suspect Ri Ji U. Royal Malaysia Police
Close
16 / 24
North Korean suspect Ri Ji U. Royal Malaysia Police

North Korean suspect Ri Ji U. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
North Korean suspect Ri Ji U. Royal Malaysia Police
Close
17 / 24
North Korean suspect Hong Song Hac. Royal Malaysia Police

North Korean suspect Hong Song Hac. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
North Korean suspect Hong Song Hac. Royal Malaysia Police
Close
18 / 24
North Korean suspect O Jong Gil. Royal Malaysia Police

North Korean suspect O Jong Gil. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
North Korean suspect O Jong Gil. Royal Malaysia Police
Close
19 / 24
North Korean suspect Ri Ji Hyon. Royal Malaysia Police

North Korean suspect Ri Ji Hyon. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
North Korean suspect Ri Ji Hyon. Royal Malaysia Police
Close
20 / 24
Malaysian Muhammad Farid Bin Jallaludin. Royal Malaysia Police

Malaysian Muhammad Farid Bin Jallaludin. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Malaysian Muhammad Farid Bin Jallaludin. Royal Malaysia Police
Close
21 / 24
Members of the Royal Malaysia Police special operation forces stand guard inside the morgue at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital where Kim Jong Nam's body is held for autopsy. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Members of the Royal Malaysia Police special operation forces stand guard inside the morgue at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital where Kim Jong Nam's body is held for autopsy. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
Members of the Royal Malaysia Police special operation forces stand guard inside the morgue at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital where Kim Jong Nam's body is held for autopsy. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
22 / 24
A man believed to be North Korean heir-apparent Kim Jong Nam takes a look around as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita international airport in May 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita

A man believed to be North Korean heir-apparent Kim Jong Nam takes a look around as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita international airport in May 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A man believed to be North Korean heir-apparent Kim Jong Nam takes a look around as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita international airport in May 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita
Close
23 / 24
Kim Jong Nam is escorted by police as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita international airport ion May 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita/File Photo

Kim Jong Nam is escorted by police as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita international airport ion May 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Kim Jong Nam is escorted by police as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita international airport ion May 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita/File Photo
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

Next Slideshows

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

Vandals topple scores of headstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in St. Louis.

Feb 21 2017
The internment of Japanese-Americans

The internment of Japanese-Americans

This week marks the 75th anniversary of FDR signing executive order 9066, authorizing the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War Two.

Feb 17 2017
Islamic State militants behind bars

Islamic State militants behind bars

Two Islamic State militants captured in Kirkuk, Iraq, one of whom claimed he raped hundreds of women and killed hundreds more, now spend their days in tiny jail...

Feb 17 2017
Flooding in Gaza

Flooding in Gaza

Heavy rains bring flooding to the Gaza Strip.

Feb 17 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast