The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show security personnel escorting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (carrying black bag) to an area with a sign reading "medical clinic", after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia on February 13, 2017. FUJITV/via Reuters TV. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS VIDEO WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. THE FOOTAGE WAS OBTAINED BY FUJI TV. DO NOT CROP OR OBSCURE FUJITV LOGO. ANY VOICED PACKAGES USING THIS MATERIAL MUST ATTRIBUTE IT VERBALLY TO FUJI TV. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS VIDEO. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CANNOT RE-USE AFTER 30 DAYS FROM TRANSMISSION WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM FUJITV. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.

