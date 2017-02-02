Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 2, 2017 | 2:50pm EST

The strategist: Steve Bannon

When Donald Trump's administration put together its controversial executive order on immigration, it was Steve Bannon -- the populist firebrand fast emerging as the president's right-hand man -- pushing a hard line. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

When Donald Trump's administration put together its controversial executive order on immigration, it was Steve Bannon -- the populist firebrand fast emerging as the president's right-hand man -- pushing a hard line. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
When Donald Trump's administration put together its controversial executive order on immigration, it was Steve Bannon -- the populist firebrand fast emerging as the president's right-hand man -- pushing a hard line. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 11
A senior national security official described Bannon and White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller as a "tag team" pushing Trump's key policies, including the immigration order which bars the entry of refugees and places a temporary hold on people from seven countries - Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia and Libya. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A senior national security official described Bannon and White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller as a "tag team" pushing Trump's key policies, including the immigration order which bars the entry of refugees and places a temporary hold on...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
A senior national security official described Bannon and White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller as a "tag team" pushing Trump's key policies, including the immigration order which bars the entry of refugees and places a temporary hold on people from seven countries - Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia and Libya. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 11
Critics have accused Bannon of harboring anti-Semitic and white nationalist sentiments. Under Bannon's leadership, his Breitbart website presented a number of conspiracy theories about Trump's Democratic rival in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton, as well as Republicans deemed to be lacking in conservative bona fides. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Critics have accused Bannon of harboring anti-Semitic and white nationalist sentiments. Under Bannon's leadership, his Breitbart website presented a number of conspiracy theories about Trump's Democratic rival in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton,...more

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Critics have accused Bannon of harboring anti-Semitic and white nationalist sentiments. Under Bannon's leadership, his Breitbart website presented a number of conspiracy theories about Trump's Democratic rival in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton, as well as Republicans deemed to be lacking in conservative bona fides. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
3 / 11
Bannon has ascribed his interest in populism and American nationalism to a desire to curb what he views as the corrosive effects of globalization. He has rejected what he called the "ethno-nationalist" tendencies of some in the movement. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bannon has ascribed his interest in populism and American nationalism to a desire to curb what he views as the corrosive effects of globalization. He has rejected what he called the "ethno-nationalist" tendencies of some in the movement. ...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Bannon has ascribed his interest in populism and American nationalism to a desire to curb what he views as the corrosive effects of globalization. He has rejected what he called the "ethno-nationalist" tendencies of some in the movement. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 11
After becoming chief executive of Trump's election campaign in August, the former Goldman Sachs banker and Navy veteran helped lead him to victory over Clinton. He was then appointed by Trump as senior counselor and chief strategist - jobs not subject to U.S. Senate confirmation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

After becoming chief executive of Trump's election campaign in August, the former Goldman Sachs banker and Navy veteran helped lead him to victory over Clinton. He was then appointed by Trump as senior counselor and chief strategist - jobs not...more

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
After becoming chief executive of Trump's election campaign in August, the former Goldman Sachs banker and Navy veteran helped lead him to victory over Clinton. He was then appointed by Trump as senior counselor and chief strategist - jobs not subject to U.S. Senate confirmation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 11
He has been an almost constant presence by Trump's side in the first 10 days of the administration - in the White House for a meeting with American manufacturers, at CIA headquarters the day after Trump was sworn in, and in the Oval Office during British Prime Minister Theresa May's visit. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

He has been an almost constant presence by Trump's side in the first 10 days of the administration - in the White House for a meeting with American manufacturers, at CIA headquarters the day after Trump was sworn in, and in the Oval Office during...more

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
He has been an almost constant presence by Trump's side in the first 10 days of the administration - in the White House for a meeting with American manufacturers, at CIA headquarters the day after Trump was sworn in, and in the Oval Office during British Prime Minister Theresa May's visit. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 11
Bannon appears to have greatly expanded his power in the first 10 days of Trump's presidency. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bannon appears to have greatly expanded his power in the first 10 days of Trump's presidency. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Bannon appears to have greatly expanded his power in the first 10 days of Trump's presidency. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 11
Trump gave him an unprecedented seat in the NSC's top-level meetings and potentially narrowed the role played by the director of national intelligence (DNI) and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump gave him an unprecedented seat in the NSC's top-level meetings and potentially narrowed the role played by the director of national intelligence (DNI) and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Trump gave him an unprecedented seat in the NSC's top-level meetings and potentially narrowed the role played by the director of national intelligence (DNI) and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 11
Bannon has also asserted authority over almost all written statements from the White House and the NSC and has sent back documents for rewrites as he sees fit, one NSC official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Critics, including four senior U.S. intelligence officers, called the decision to formalize Bannon's role at the NSC meetings a mistake, saying it risks politicizing decisions on national security. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bannon has also asserted authority over almost all written statements from the White House and the NSC and has sent back documents for rewrites as he sees fit, one NSC official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Critics, including four senior...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Bannon has also asserted authority over almost all written statements from the White House and the NSC and has sent back documents for rewrites as he sees fit, one NSC official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Critics, including four senior U.S. intelligence officers, called the decision to formalize Bannon's role at the NSC meetings a mistake, saying it risks politicizing decisions on national security. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 11
Bannon and Miller are drowning out the opinions of more moderate advisers like White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, said a senior DHS official and two people in Washington who work closely with the White House on immigration and a range of other issues. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bannon and Miller are drowning out the opinions of more moderate advisers like White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, said a senior DHS official and two people in Washington who work closely with the White House on immigration and a range of...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Bannon and Miller are drowning out the opinions of more moderate advisers like White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, said a senior DHS official and two people in Washington who work closely with the White House on immigration and a range of other issues. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 11
The White House dismissed as gossip the views of officials saying Preibus was frustrated at the outsized influence of Bannon and Miller so far. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

The White House dismissed as gossip the views of officials saying Preibus was frustrated at the outsized influence of Bannon and Miller so far. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
The White House dismissed as gossip the views of officials saying Preibus was frustrated at the outsized influence of Bannon and Miller so far. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Animals starve in Mosul's decimated zoo

Animals starve in Mosul's decimated zoo

Next Slideshows

Animals starve in Mosul's decimated zoo

Animals starve in Mosul's decimated zoo

A bear paces around a filthy cage next to a starving lion, the only two animals left in Mosul's zoo -- a once-peaceful animal park that, like much of the city,...

Feb 02 2017
First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Feb 02 2017
Australia and America

Australia and America

A look back at the close ties between traditional allies Australia and the United States.

Feb 02 2017
Protesters force UC Berkeley to cancel far-right speaker

Protesters force UC Berkeley to cancel far-right speaker

Hundreds of protesters at the University of California at Berkeley smashed windows, set fires and clashed with police, forcing the school to cancel an...

Feb 02 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast