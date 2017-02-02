The strategist: Steve Bannon
When Donald Trump's administration put together its controversial executive order on immigration, it was Steve Bannon -- the populist firebrand fast emerging as the president's right-hand man -- pushing a hard line. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A senior national security official described Bannon and White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller as a "tag team" pushing Trump's key policies, including the immigration order which bars the entry of refugees and places a temporary hold on...more
Critics have accused Bannon of harboring anti-Semitic and white nationalist sentiments. Under Bannon's leadership, his Breitbart website presented a number of conspiracy theories about Trump's Democratic rival in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton,...more
Bannon has ascribed his interest in populism and American nationalism to a desire to curb what he views as the corrosive effects of globalization. He has rejected what he called the "ethno-nationalist" tendencies of some in the movement. ...more
After becoming chief executive of Trump's election campaign in August, the former Goldman Sachs banker and Navy veteran helped lead him to victory over Clinton. He was then appointed by Trump as senior counselor and chief strategist - jobs not...more
He has been an almost constant presence by Trump's side in the first 10 days of the administration - in the White House for a meeting with American manufacturers, at CIA headquarters the day after Trump was sworn in, and in the Oval Office during...more
Bannon appears to have greatly expanded his power in the first 10 days of Trump's presidency. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Trump gave him an unprecedented seat in the NSC's top-level meetings and potentially narrowed the role played by the director of national intelligence (DNI) and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bannon has also asserted authority over almost all written statements from the White House and the NSC and has sent back documents for rewrites as he sees fit, one NSC official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Critics, including four senior...more
Bannon and Miller are drowning out the opinions of more moderate advisers like White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, said a senior DHS official and two people in Washington who work closely with the White House on immigration and a range of...more
The White House dismissed as gossip the views of officials saying Preibus was frustrated at the outsized influence of Bannon and Miller so far. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
