Mon Oct 27, 2014

The streets of Calais

Mohamed, a 17-year-old Ethiopian migrant, plays on a swing in the woods, known locally as the "jungle", near the harbor of Calais in northern France October 27, 2014. Roughly 2,300 immigrants, many of them from Africa, are roaming the streets and sleeping in makeshift camps in and around Calais while waiting to attempt the final leg of their bid to reach Britain, according to estimates from the local prefect's office. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French riot policemen force out migrants who were hidden in a lorry which makes its way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants are chased by French policemen near lorries who make their way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French riot police stand guard as migrants kneel and eat their meal during daily food distribution in Calais October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Marine Le Pen (C), France's National Front political party leader, speaks to journalists as she walks in the streets in Calais October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People hold a banner with a message which reads, "Let's stop the movement of Hatred" as they protest outside the Calais town hall during the presence of Marine Le Pen (not pictured), France's National Front political party leader, in Calais October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An African migrant walks past a poster of the French Communist Party in the colours of a French flag that reads, "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity" on a street close to Calais' city hall, northern France October 27, 2014. Roughly 2,300 immigrants, many of them from Africa, are roaming the streets and sleeping in makeshift camps in and around Calais while waiting to attempt the final leg of their bid to reach Britain, according to estimates from the local prefect's office. Britain and France have agreed to improve border controls and cooperate more closely in an effort to control a growing number of illegal immigrants trying to cross the English Channel from the French port city of Calais to Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol (FRANCE - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS)

A Sudanese migrant sits close to a fire, in the woods known locally as the "jungle", near the harbor of Calais in northern France October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Ethiopian migrant is reflected in a mirror close to his makeshift shelter in the woods, known locally as the "jungle", near the harbor of Calais in northern France October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants queue for the daily food distribution close to the city hall in Calais October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Seagulls fly as migrants wait near the town hall during daily food distribution in Calais October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant runs to jump on to a lorry which makes its way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French policeman stand guard near a road where lorries make their way way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French riot policemen force out migrants who were hidden in a lorry which makes its way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants stand near a road where lorries pass as they wait to jump on to trucks which make their way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

