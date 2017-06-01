Edition:
The Supreme Court Nine

Chief Justice John Roberts (seated C) leads Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (front row, L-R), Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Elena Kagan (back row, L-R), Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch in taking a new family photo including Gorsuch, their most recent addition, at the Supreme Court building in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Justice Neil Gorsuch leans in to speak to Justice Stephen Breyer. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy reacts while chatting with Chief Justice John Roberts. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy chats with Chief Justice John Roberts. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Supreme Court justices pose for a new family photo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Stephen Breyer chat. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Chief Justice John Roberts. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Associate Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Stephen Breyer chat. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Supreme Court justices pose for a new family photo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Supreme Court justices pose for a new family photo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
