Wed Apr 27, 2016

The surface of Mars

The base of Mars' Mount Sharp.

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2012
A view of Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast Mars canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars.

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other rocks on Mars.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2013
Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter taken June 2013.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2013
The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2013
A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock that was formed by the deposition of water and is composed of many smaller rounded rocks cemented together. Scientists enhanced the color in this version to show the Martian scene as it would appear under the lighting conditions we have on Earth.

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2012
Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2011
Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside.

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2012
The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice.

Reuters / Thursday, March 06, 2014
A location on Mars associated with the best-selling novel and Hollywood movie, "The Martian" This area is in the Acidalia Planitia region and in the novel and the movie, it is the landing site of a crewed mission named Ares 3. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
An impact crater on Mars is seen in an image taken by Orbiter.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2014
A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2013
Inclined layering known as cross-bedding in an outcrop called Shaler on a scale of a few tenths of a meter.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2013
A cliff, up to 4,000 m high, located in the eastern part of Echus Chasma.

Reuters / Monday, July 14, 2008
Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2008
Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum.

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2006
An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity.

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Echus Chasma is an approximately 100 km long and 10 km wide incision in the Lunae Planum high plateau north of Valles Marineris, the Grand Canyon of Mars. Images taken by ESA's Mars Express of Echus Chasma.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 15, 2008
This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell/USGS

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A portion of the west rim of Endeavour crater sweeps southward in this color view from NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2011
A high-resolution image, using data from the NASA Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity's panoramic camera's near-infrared, blue and green filters combined to create an approximate true-color image, of a puzzling rock outcropping to the northwest of the rover. REUTERS/HO/NASA/JPL/Cornell

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
