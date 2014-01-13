The surreal shipwreck
A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A relative of a victim releases flowers in front of the Costa Concordia liner to mark the second anniversary of the tragedy, outside Giglio harbor January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People take pictures of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A combination photo shows the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia during and at the end of (bottom R) the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at the end of the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lies on its side during the "parbuckling" operation next to Giglio Island. September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Salvage crew looks at the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation, outside Giglio harbor September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
People look on as the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lies on its side next to Giglio Island September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Salvage crew workers work on a side of the capsized Costa Concordia cruise liner outside Giglio harbor September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A lightning storm is pictured over the sea near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, lying surrounded by cranes, outside Giglio harbor September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Vacationers sit and read close to the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbor of Giglio Porto, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured surrounded by cranes, near the harbor of Giglio Porto, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man sits in a boat rental kiosk in front of the wreckage of capsized Costa Concordia cruise liner near the harbor of Giglio Porto, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Firefighters climb on the cruise liner Costa Concordia, which ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A bench engraved with the name of the grounded Costa Concordia cruise ship (seen at rear) is seen washed up on the shore of Giglio island, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
The Costa Concordia cruise ship ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi
The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Waves crash onto the shore near the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Carabinieri's scuba divers inspect around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri
A RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) of the firefighters' diving unit goes past the slide and pool area of the cruise liner Costa Concordia, which ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit...more
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at night off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri
A view shows the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi
Rescue workers stand on top of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island at dusk, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hanna
Waves crash on the shoreline near the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
