The Syrian front
A rebel fighter fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A general view shows damaged buildings along a deserted street in the rebel-held area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion smokes a cigarette as he stands with his weapon inside a damaged room in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A framed portrait hangs off a wall inside a damaged house in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Rebel fighters walk around al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern province of Idlib, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ahrar al-Sham Islamic fighters carry a fellow fighter who was killed in airstrikes around al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside,...more
A boy looks at damage of a collapsed building after what activists said was was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Rebel fighters rest near the frontline during their fight against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Malah area, in Aleppo's countryside, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Injured children wait in a field hospital after what activists said was was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion takes up position behind sandbags in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A general view shows a damaged building in the rebel-held area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Ahrar al-Sham Islamic fighters rest near a checkpoint beside al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil...more
A rebel fighter rests after clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a car celebrating a fellow fighter's wedding in Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
A general view shows damaged buildings and roads in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A rebel fighter carries his weapon after clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A boy carries a mortar shell left behind by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Azaalana checkpoint, after rebels took control of two military posts from the forces, in the southern Idlib countryside, December 20, 2014. ...more
A general view shows damaged buildings in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. The city of Damascus is seen in the background. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Rebel fighters walk around al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern province of Idlib, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter hugs a fellow fighter in a YPG military base east of Qamishli, before heading to Jazaa and Tal Kojar frontlines, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Rebel fighters stand near tanks inside al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern province of Idlib, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks past a dead body, whom according to rebel fighters, is a soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Ahrar al-Sham Islamic fighters run for cover after a fellow fighter was injured from airstrikes around al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib...more
People walk past damaged buildings in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A man carries a weapons box left behind by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Azaalana checkpoint, after rebels took control of two military posts from the forces, in the southern Idlib countryside, December 20, 2014....more
Smoke rises after what forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said were warehouses for rebel fighters in al-Maslamiyeh village burned as seen from al-Mallah Farms after Syria's army regained control of the area in north of Aleppo, December...more
Rebel fighters rest near the frontline during their fight against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Malah area, in Aleppo's countryside, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Rebel fighters walk around al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern province of Idlib, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A rebel fighter carrying his weapon rides a bicycle along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Next Slideshows
NYPD officers mourned
Scenes following the shooting of two NYPD officers in Brooklyn.
Jesus in Philadelphia
Nearly everyday for the last 8 months, a former heroin addict has dressed as Jesus Christ and walked the streets of Philadelphia.
Pictures of the year: Ukraine
Top pictures from Ukraine this past year.
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.