The Syrian front
A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon as his fellow fighter watches in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon as his fellow fighter watches in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A damaged room is seen in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A damaged room is seen in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
Smoke rises due to shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, according to activists, in Ariha countryside, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Smoke rises due to shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, according to activists, in Ariha countryside, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon in the old city of Aleppo, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon in the old city of Aleppo, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad beside the Canadian Hospital in Aleppo, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad beside the Canadian Hospital in Aleppo, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A young Free Syrian Army fighter sleeps on a mattress in the old city of Aleppo, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A young Free Syrian Army fighter sleeps on a mattress in the old city of Aleppo, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in the wall in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in the wall in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon through a hole in a wall from inside a room in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon through a hole in a wall from inside a room in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Free Syrian Army fighters climb a flight of stairs to take positions near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighters climb a flight of stairs to take positions near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
An area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen through a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
An area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen through a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during what the FSA said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Idlib, September 9, 2013. REUTERS//Muhammad Qadour
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during what the FSA said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Idlib, September 9, 2013. REUTERS//Muhammad Qadour
Free Syrian Army fighters smoke cigarettes as they rest in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Free Syrian Army fighters smoke cigarettes as they rest in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a lookout for forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a lookout for forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters launch locally made rockets in Deir al-Zor, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters launch locally made rockets in Deir al-Zor, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover as he watches forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad near Hanano Barracks in Aleppo, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover as he watches forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad near Hanano Barracks in Aleppo, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters take up shooting positions behind sandbags in Old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters take up shooting positions behind sandbags in Old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he stands guard inside a damaged house in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he stands guard inside a damaged house in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen at his guard post in the old city of Aleppo, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen at his guard post in the old city of Aleppo, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a Syrian opposition flag to attract and locate snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a Syrian opposition flag to attract and locate snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighbourhood, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position as he aims his weapon near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position as he aims his weapon near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter sets up a homemade rocket to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad based in the Kwers military airport in Aleppo, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A Free Syrian Army fighter sets up a homemade rocket to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad based in the Kwers military airport in Aleppo, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Recruits attend a class to be trained as part of a police battalion under the Free Syrian Army's 'Farouq Omar Brigade' at their headquarters in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Recruits attend a class to be trained as part of a police battalion under the Free Syrian Army's 'Farouq Omar Brigade' at their headquarters in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
A Free Syrian Army fighter burns the Syrian national flag as he raises it up for forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to see in Old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter burns the Syrian national flag as he raises it up for forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to see in Old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Next Slideshows
Remembering 9/11
Memorials and tributes pay respect to the victims of the September 11 attacks.
Protests against Syria strike
Protesters demonstrate against possible airstrikes in Syria.
NY Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
New York primary vote
Scenes from primary day in New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.