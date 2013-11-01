The Syrian front
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he sneaks a look out of a door inside a damaged room in Aleppo October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molham Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he sneaks a look out of a door inside a damaged room in Aleppo October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molham Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons during what the FSA said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons during what the FSA said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood, October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet fired by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi more
Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood, October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet fired by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, aims his weapon as he takes cover inside a room in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 28, 2013. Mohammad joined the Free Syrian Army after his father died during clashes with the...more
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, aims his weapon as he takes cover inside a room in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 28, 2013. Mohammad joined the Free Syrian Army after his father died during clashes with the Syrian regime. The gun he is using was his father's. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Fire is seen after an attack on gas pipelines in the east of Damascus, October 23, 2013.REUTERS/SANA
Fire is seen after an attack on gas pipelines in the east of Damascus, October 23, 2013.REUTERS/SANA
Free Syrian Army fighters take positions as they fire their weapons towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Free Syrian Army fighters take positions as they fire their weapons towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-tank missile towards what the FSA said were locations controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Hama countryside, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Altaftanazi
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-tank missile towards what the FSA said were locations controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Hama countryside, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Altaftanazi
Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A member of the 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, carries his weapon as he moves along piled tyres used as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October...more
A member of the 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, carries his weapon as he moves along piled tyres used as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A mortar shell is launched by Free Syrian Army fighters towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A mortar shell is launched by Free Syrian Army fighters towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters take position as they aim their weapons inside a room in Bab Antakya district in Old Aleppo, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters take position as they aim their weapons inside a room in Bab Antakya district in Old Aleppo, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A general view shows a deserted road that leads to Deir al-Zor October 22, 2013. Picture taken October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A general view shows a deserted road that leads to Deir al-Zor October 22, 2013. Picture taken October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Hatetat al-Turkman suburb, southeast of Damascus near the airport road, they after took control of it from the Free Syrian Army, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/SANA
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Hatetat al-Turkman suburb, southeast of Damascus near the airport road, they after took control of it from the Free Syrian Army, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/SANA
Members of the Shabab Al-Huda brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, stand at the Tameko pharmaceutical factory, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the factory, in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam...more
Members of the Shabab Al-Huda brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, stand at the Tameko pharmaceutical factory, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the factory, in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a shot from a tank towards what the FSA said were locations controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Hama countryside October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Altaftanazi
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a shot from a tank towards what the FSA said were locations controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Hama countryside October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Altaftanazi
A Free Syrian Army fighter lights a homemade grenade before it is launched from a catapult in the direction of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
A Free Syrian Army fighter lights a homemade grenade before it is launched from a catapult in the direction of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he sneaks a look out of a window in Deir al-Zor October 15, 2013. Picture taken October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he sneaks a look out of a window in Deir al-Zor October 15, 2013. Picture taken October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A disabled patient tries a prosthetic leg at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 24, 2013. The center produces prosthesis from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and...more
A disabled patient tries a prosthetic leg at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 24, 2013. The center produces prosthesis from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and offer them to physically disabled victims of the war REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Smoke rises after what activist say was shelling from the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Smoke rises after what activist say was shelling from the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position as he points his weapon in the old city of Aleppo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position as he points his weapon in the old city of Aleppo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter launches a rocket towards forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in Raqqa October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A Free Syrian Army fighter launches a rocket towards forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in Raqqa October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A general view inside the Tameko pharmaceutical factory after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the factory, in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A general view inside the Tameko pharmaceutical factory after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the factory, in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, aims his weapon as he runs from snipers loyal to the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, aims his weapon as he runs from snipers loyal to the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Hatetat al-Turkman suburb, southeast of Damascus near the airport road, after they took control of it from the Free Syrian Army, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/SANA
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Hatetat al-Turkman suburb, southeast of Damascus near the airport road, after they took control of it from the Free Syrian Army, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/SANA
Free Syrian Army fighters sneak a look out of window inside a house in Bab Antakya district in Old Aleppo, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters sneak a look out of window inside a house in Bab Antakya district in Old Aleppo, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Next Slideshows
Congo in conflict
Congo's U.N.-backed army continues its offensive against the M23 rebels.
Banksy in New York
New works by Banksy during his New York residency.
The Uighurs of China
Xinjiang, a sprawling, desert-like region that borders Central Asia, has been beset by violence which China has blamed on Uighur separatists and extremists.
Red Sox fans celebrate
Boston Red Sox fans celebrate their team winning the World Series after beating the St. Louis Cardinals.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.