The Syrian front
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a window of a damaged house in Old Aleppo, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A mortar fired by Free Syrian Army fighters explodes, injuring fighters nearby, in Aleppo, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A Free Syrian Army tank fires a shell towards forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter inspects a weapon inside a gun shop in Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/William Ismail
Free Syrian Army fighters dig a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man carries a wounded boy who survived what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Smoke rises due to fire caused by shelling from Free Syrian Army fighters, forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said in Aleppo countryside, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A man walks through a graveyard that was damaged by what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Kadi Askar neighbourhood of Aleppo, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a homemade mortar from Maaret al-Naaman town towards the Wadi al-Deif military base, where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are located, in Idlib, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
A Shi'ite fighter, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, carries his weapon as he runs along a deserted street in Hujaira town, south of Damascus, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
People stand by a hole in the ground caused by what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maarat Al-Numan, Idlib countryside, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yousef Alshbeb
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a homemade bomb towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man carries a wounded girl who survived what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Shi'ite fighters, who support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, search for rebels from house to house in the countryside near Damascus, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man walks past damage that was caused by shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, activists said, along a street in Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, take up position on the front line near the Sayyede Zinab area in Damascus, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Men carry a woman that survived shelling, while people search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Karam el-Beik district of Aleppo,...more
Residents try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to president Bashar Al-Assad on a fuel vendor in Al-Shaar area in Aleppo, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters run through a hole in the wall in a damaged building in Aleppo, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A man runs amid smoke after what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib, November 20, 2013. Picture taken November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, run with their weapons along a deserted street in Hujaira town, south of Damascus, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds up an ammunition belt as his fellow fighter fires on a helicopter belonging to the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A woman and her child stand over debris near a damaged site after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests near weapons in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Men hold a wounded boy, who according to activists said was injured during shelling by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, at the back of a truck in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims what they said is a locally made weapon in eastern Ghouta, Damascus, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Erbeeni
Residents run at a damaged site after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Free Syrian Army fighters sit in shooting position in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters lift a garbage bin to be used as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A parachute carrying food and ammunition is dropped by war planes towards forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad within Band 17 in Raqqa, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Free Syrian Army fighters launch a rocket towards forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad within Band 17 in Raqqa, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A man climbs a wall at a site hit by what activists say was shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Smoke rises due to clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad within Band 17 in Raqqa, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A Syrian national flag flutters at a government-controlled district as seen from a rebel-held area in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
A woman walks with her children along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
