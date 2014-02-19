The Syrian front
Free Syrian Army fighters are seen through a hole in a wall in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Syrian army tank is seen in Talet Syriatell in Aleppo province, after they claimed to have regained control of the area February 19, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position as he fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Souran in the north Hama countryside February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures as he holds his weapon in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Smoke rises at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man reacts at a site hit by what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Haidariya neighborhood of Aleppo February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
A boy holds his baby sister saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man reacts at a site hit by what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Haidariya neighborhood of Aleppo February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Free Syrian Army fighters sit inside a room in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
New recruits attend a military training to be part of the Free Syrian Army in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar al-Bushy
A Syrian national flag flutters on a mosque at a government-controlled district as seen from a rebel-held area near Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Children run across a street to avoid snipers in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters use a catapult to launch a handmade bomb in the direction of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter holds his weapon during a patrol on the outskirts of Damascus February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Free Syrian Army fighters crawl during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Souran in the north Hama countryside February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after he fires towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the north Hama countryside February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a rope as they prepare to put up curtains to provide cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes position at a damaged street in Old Aleppo February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Almamo
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Free Syrian Army fighters pray in Khan Shaikhoun in Idlib, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Free Syrian Army fighters sit as they look at a mobile phone in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters fight over a weapon before firing it at forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands atop bags of U.N. humanitarian aid at a besieged area of Homs February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Smoke rises at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in the old city of Aleppo February 11, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Free Syrian Army fighters sit together around a fire in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
