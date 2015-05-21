The Syrian front
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade covers his ears as a fellow fighter fires a vehicle's weapon during what the rebels said is an offensive to take control of the al-Mastouma army base near Idlib city, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carries his weapon as he moves past an injured fellow fighter during what they said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kafir area at the southern entrance...more
Bloodstains are seen at a school where a Syrian teacher was killed by a mortar shell in Damascus, May 20, 2015. A Syrian teacher was killed and 23 students were wounded after a mortar shell hit their school in the heart of Damascus, Syrian state...more
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units fighters claimed they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, May 13, 2015....more
Tajammu Al-Ezza brigade fighters react while firing a Grad shell towards forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, Hama countryside, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
A body, which according to the Islamist rebel fighters, was a member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, lies on the ground in Qarmeed camp after the rebels took control of the area, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Smoke rises after a shell fell on a building that forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad are located in, after being fired from rebel fighters in the Seif El Dawla neighborhood in Aleppo, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
A boy, injured from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ain Larouz village in the Jabal al-Zawiya region, reacts at a field hospital in Idlib province, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
A rebel fighter uses a military compass in preparation to launch a home made shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood in Aleppo, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Shamiyah Front fighters walk up the stairs of a damaged building carrying a locally made shell before firing it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' with blood on his forehead sits in a trench during what they said was an offensive to take control of al-Mastouma military camp which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad beside...more
A rebel fighter of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade fires an anti-tank missile towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Aleppo's international airport, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
A rebel fighter looks under a door in Mastouma village, after they said they had advanced on the area, in Idlib city, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A rebel fighter rides a motorbike along a road in Qarmeed camp, as smoke rises in the background after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area from forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
A Civil Defence member carries a damaged canister in Ibleen village from what activists said was a chlorine gas attack, on Kansafra, Ibleen and Josef villages, Idlib countryside, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
A Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) rebel fighter fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad at the Tal-Kurdi frontline in the Eastern Ghouta of Damascus, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany
Debris and smoke rise during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting a post controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Ariha town in Idlib province, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more
The Syrian national flag flutters from a damaged building as seen from a rebel-held area in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighborhood, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) rebel fighter fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad as another fighter covers his ear at the Tal-Kurdi frontline in the Eastern Ghouta of Damascus, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Amer...more
A warplane that belongs to forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad flies over the northwestern city of Idlib, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Kurdish People's Protection Units fighters walk amid debris near damaged silos of Aliya village after saying that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Rebel fighters pose for a picture with their weapons in Idlib city, after they took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter covers his ears as his fellow fighter fires a weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter stands atop of a burnt tank that belonged to Islamic State fighters in the Aliya village after saying that they retook control of the area from IS in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, May 13, 2015....more
Lebanon's Hezbollah fighters, fighting alongside forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, rest on the back of a pick-up truck with an installed weapon in Khashaat, in the Qalamoun region after they advanced in the area, May 15, 2015....more
Smoke rises after what activists said were clashes between Al-Rahman corps and forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Hajez garages, near the Damascus countryside governorate building at the southern entrance to Erbeen in the eastern...more
A view is seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to an Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement rebel fighter in the northwestern city of Idlib, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A family mourns the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline during what the rebels called a battle to unite rebel factions against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany
Rebel fighters place shoes on a damaged sculpture of late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad, father of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib city, after they took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
