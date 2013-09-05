The Syrian military
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad deployed from al-Sabaa Bahrat district move on their armored vehicles towards the old souk of Aleppo, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad deployed from al-Sabaa Bahrat district move on their armored vehicles towards the old souk of Aleppo, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Maysaloun area, in Aleppo city during clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Maysaloun area, in Aleppo city during clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad prepare for military operations in areas controlled by the Free Syrian Army fighters, in Aleppo, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad prepare for military operations in areas controlled by the Free Syrian Army fighters, in Aleppo, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Ain-Assan village during what they said was an operation to occupy it, in southern countryside of Aleppo, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Ain-Assan village during what they said was an operation to occupy it, in southern countryside of Aleppo, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Syrian army tank is seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood, after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and regime forces in Aleppo city, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Syrian army tank is seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood, after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and regime forces in Aleppo city, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Soldiers loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and their tank patrol the streets in al-Sabaa Bahrat district, an area controlled by Free Syrian Army fighters, in the center of Aleppo, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Soldiers loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and their tank patrol the streets in al-Sabaa Bahrat district, an area controlled by Free Syrian Army fighters, in the center of Aleppo, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad chats with military personnel during his visit to a military site in town of Daraya, southwest of Damascus, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/SANA
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad chats with military personnel during his visit to a military site in town of Daraya, southwest of Damascus, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/SANA
Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Suleiman al-Halabi neighbourhood in Aleppo city, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Suleiman al-Halabi neighbourhood in Aleppo city, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad deployed from the al-Sabaa Bahrat district run towards the old souk of Aleppo, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad deployed from the al-Sabaa Bahrat district run towards the old souk of Aleppo, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Syrian Air Force helicopters used by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at a military base at Taftanaz near the northern province of Idlib, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network
Syrian Air Force helicopters used by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at a military base at Taftanaz near the northern province of Idlib, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network
Syrian army tanks are seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and regime forces, in Aleppo city, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Syrian army tanks are seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and regime forces, in Aleppo city, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane flies over the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain during an air strike, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane flies over the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain during an air strike, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad get briefed before being deploy from the al-Sabaa Bahrat district to the old souk of Aleppo, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad get briefed before being deploy from the al-Sabaa Bahrat district to the old souk of Aleppo, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Karm al-Gabal area in Aleppo city after clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Karm al-Gabal area in Aleppo city after clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at al Khaldia neighbourhood in Homs city, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/SANA
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at al Khaldia neighbourhood in Homs city, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/SANA
A jet belonging to forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is seen flying in the sky of Aleppo city after hitting the area of al-Shaar September 19,2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT)
A jet belonging to forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is seen flying in the sky of Aleppo city after hitting the area of al-Shaar September 19,2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT)
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Karm al-Gabal area in Aleppo city after clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Karm al-Gabal area in Aleppo city after clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Next Slideshows
London heat ray
Developers are trying to find a quick fix after a tower reflected sunlight at an intensity capable of melting parts of a car.
Ariel Castro found hanged in cell
A look at the case of Ariel Castro, sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping, rape and beatings of three Cleveland women he held captive in his house for...
Where a dictator died
The place where Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife were executed in 1989 has been turned into a museum.
Best of the U.S. Open
The world's top tennis players face off in New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.