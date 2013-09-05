Edition:
The Syrian military

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad deployed from al-Sabaa Bahrat district move on their armored vehicles towards the old souk of Aleppo, February 21, 2013.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Maysaloun area, in Aleppo city during clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters, November 3, 2012.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad prepare for military operations in areas controlled by the Free Syrian Army fighters, in Aleppo, November 12, 2012.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Ain-Assan village during what they said was an operation to occupy it, in southern countryside of Aleppo, June 15, 2013.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Syrian army tank is seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood, after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and regime forces in Aleppo city, October 5, 2012.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Soldiers loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and their tank patrol the streets in al-Sabaa Bahrat district, an area controlled by Free Syrian Army fighters, in the center of Aleppo, February 20, 2012.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad chats with military personnel during his visit to a military site in town of Daraya, southwest of Damascus, August 1, 2013.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Suleiman al-Halabi neighbourhood in Aleppo city, September 20, 2012.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, June 10, 2013.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad deployed from the al-Sabaa Bahrat district run towards the old souk of Aleppo, February 21, 2013.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Syrian Air Force helicopters used by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at a military base at Taftanaz near the northern province of Idlib, November 19, 2012.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Syrian army tanks are seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and regime forces, in Aleppo city, October 5, 2012.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane flies over the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain during an air strike, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2012.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad get briefed before being deploy from the al-Sabaa Bahrat district to the old souk of Aleppo, February 21, 2013.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Karm al-Gabal area in Aleppo city after clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters, October 8, 2012.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at al Khaldia neighbourhood in Homs city, July 27, 2013.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A jet belonging to forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is seen flying in the sky of Aleppo city after hitting the area of al-Shaar September 19,2012.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Karm al-Gabal area in Aleppo city after clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters, October 8, 2012.

Thursday, September 05, 2013

