The Syrian rebels
The Syrian national flag is seen in an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A member of the Free Syrian Army aims his weapon as fellow fighters stand behind him in Deir al-Zor July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of the Free Syrian Army are seen through smoke as they walks along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Karam Jamal
Free Syrian Army fighters take up position as they point their weapons in the northern town of Khan al-Assal, towards the outskirt of the town where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are based July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib more
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks near a dead body, which according to the FSA , belongs to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Khan al-Assal, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks past swings in a damaged amusement park in Deir al-Zor July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Karam Jamal
A boy aims his toy gun as he sits with members of the Free Syrian Army in Deir al-Zor July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter speaks with a fellow fighter through a hole in a wall in Deir al-Zor July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A member of the Free Syrian Army sits inside a room in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal neighborhood, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims an anti-aircraft gun as he stands on the back of a truck in Deir al-Zor July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Karam Jamal
A Free Syrian Army fighter (R) carries his weapon as he stands inside a room in Deir al-Zor July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters climb up a ladder to walk through a hole in a wall during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare for an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a sofa inside a house in Deir al-Zor, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires back at Syrian Army's position during what activists say was clashes between the Free Syrian Army and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Deir al-Zor May 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters run up the stairs of a building in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A member of the Free Syrian Army interacts with children in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A fighter from the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, smokes while resting in Aleppo March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Free Syrian Army fighters run to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, is held in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Members of the Free Syrian Army break into a house in the old city of Aleppo March 2, 2013. Picture taken March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Men are helped out of a burning factory through a hole in a wall after trying to put out a fire that resulted from jet shelling in the al-Meyasar district of Aleppo February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade as he is shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade use a shotgun to fire an improvised grenade at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neigbourhood of Damascus, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fire at Syrian army positions during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a hand grenade inside a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighter, who was wounded by a sniper, is carried by other fighters outside a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rifle through a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base, just before he was shot in the head by a sniper, during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Goran Tomasevic more
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket propelled grenade during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in the old city of Aleppo January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter pulls a boy off the street as a sniper fires during fighting with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar el-Assad in Aleppo city December, 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Free Syria Army fighter watches from his position during a fight with forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Fighters from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra clean their weapons in Aleppo December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of his colleague Abdullah during his funeral in Aleppo December 21.2012. According to local residents, the fighter was killed by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday. REUTERS/Ahmed...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position inside a burnt room in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of the Free Syrian Army talks to a woman during a patrol to search for pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A wounded man, suspected to be from pro-government forces, talks to members of the Free Syrian Army as he tries to convince them he did not shoot at them during fighting in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih more
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a rocket towards a castle where pro-government forces are based, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he carries the body of a fellow fighter after he was killed by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. The headband on the fighter reads, "God is great"....more
A member of the Free Syrian Army watches for snipers as clashes continue with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A member of the Free Syrian Army fires at a sniper as he runs for cover during clashes with pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October, 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A member of the Free Syrian Army is reflected in a mirror in a house they use as a base in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Members of the Free Syrian Army are seen at a front line in al-Mid area in Aleppo city in northern Syria October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of the Free Syrian Army opens fire from his machine gun during clashes with Syrian Army forces in Aleppo September 27, 2012.REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. The rebel's friend was killed from a very accurate Syrian army sniper who found a...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter screams in pain after he was injured in his leg by shrapnel from a shell fired from a Syrian Army tank in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
