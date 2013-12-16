The teachings of Mao
A portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a wall of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, in Sitong Town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a wall of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, in Sitong Town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Xia Zuhai, principal of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, opens the school gate for students in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. In a remote part of central China, the day starts at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School...more
Xia Zuhai, principal of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, opens the school gate for students in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. In a remote part of central China, the day starts at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School with a pre-dawn jog, some revolutionary songs and then an activity long since forgotten at other schools: reciting quotations from Mao Zedong's famed 'Little Red Book'. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student walks outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student walks outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student attends a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student attends a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong is seen inside a classroom of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong is seen inside a classroom of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student attends a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student attends a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Teacher Xia Jingjing reads a lecture inside a classroom at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. While the ruling Communist Party that Mao led continues to hold him in esteem as the leader of the...more
Teacher Xia Jingjing reads a lecture inside a classroom at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. While the ruling Communist Party that Mao led continues to hold him in esteem as the leader of the Communist Revolution, his radical policies and teachings have been largely shelved since his death in 1976 in favour of a pro-market approach that has turned China from a backwater into the world's second biggest economy. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student falls asleep as she holds a book containing a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong during a lesson at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student falls asleep as she holds a book containing a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong during a lesson at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students attend a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students attend a class at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Xia Zuhai, the principal of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, sings in one of the school's classrooms in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Xia Zuhai, the principal of the Democracy Elementary and Middle School, sings in one of the school's classrooms in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students read a lecture from Mao Zedong's "Little Red Book" at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students read a lecture from Mao Zedong's "Little Red Book" at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students harvest vegetables from a field outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students harvest vegetables from a field outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student watches a film about Mao Zedong in a dormitory at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student watches a film about Mao Zedong in a dormitory at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students harvest vegetables from a field outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students harvest vegetables from a field outside the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students line up outside the school kitchen as they wait for dinner at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students line up outside the school kitchen as they wait for dinner at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Wang Hui prepares food for students in the Democracy Elementary and Middle School kitchen in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Wang Hui prepares food for students in the Democracy Elementary and Middle School kitchen in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student eats lunch as she sits on the ground at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student eats lunch as she sits on the ground at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student collects leaves at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student collects leaves at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman sweeps leaves in a yard at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman sweeps leaves in a yard at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students play next to a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students play next to a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students play basketball next to portraits of German philosophers Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels and Soviet leaders Nikolai Lenin and Joseph Stalin (L-R) at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. ...more
Students play basketball next to portraits of German philosophers Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels and Soviet leaders Nikolai Lenin and Joseph Stalin (L-R) at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student dresses up as a soldier prior to a flag ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student dresses up as a soldier prior to a flag ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student wears a pin button of China's late chairman Mao Zedong during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student wears a pin button of China's late chairman Mao Zedong during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students sing songs from Mao Zedong's "Little Red Book" during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students sing songs from Mao Zedong's "Little Red Book" during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students put plastic flowers next to a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students put plastic flowers next to a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students carry a Chinese flag during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students carry a Chinese flag during a ceremony at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students attend a ceremony in front of a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students attend a ceremony in front of a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Snow in the Middle East
Snow blankets the cities of the Middle East.
Pictures of the Year: Animals
Our top animal images from the past year.
Pictures of the Year: Strange and Unusual
Our strangest photos of the past year.
Mandela lies in state
Thousands line up to say goodbye to Nelson Mandela, whose body is lying in state in Pretoria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.