Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Dec 20, 2015 | 12:00am EST

The third Democratic debate

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up to supporters in the crowd as Bernie Sanders and Martin O'Malley shake hands with moderators Martha Raddatz (2nd L) and David Muir (R) at the end of the the Democratic presidential candidates debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up to supporters in the crowd as Bernie Sanders and Martin O'Malley shake hands with moderators Martha Raddatz (2nd L) and David Muir (R) at the end of the the Democratic presidential...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up to supporters in the crowd as Bernie Sanders and Martin O'Malley shake hands with moderators Martha Raddatz (2nd L) and David Muir (R) at the end of the the Democratic presidential candidates debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 20
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss an issue. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss an issue. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss an issue. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 20
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton laugh together during a commercial break. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton laugh together during a commercial break. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton laugh together during a commercial break. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 20
Bernie Sanders appears on television screens in the media work-room during the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Bernie Sanders appears on television screens in the media work-room during the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Bernie Sanders appears on television screens in the media work-room during the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
4 / 20
Hillary Clinton listens to the opening statement of Martin O'Malley. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton listens to the opening statement of Martin O'Malley. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Hillary Clinton listens to the opening statement of Martin O'Malley. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 20
Hillary Clinton responds to a question about the potential use of U.S. ground troops to fight Islamic State. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton responds to a question about the potential use of U.S. ground troops to fight Islamic State. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Hillary Clinton responds to a question about the potential use of U.S. ground troops to fight Islamic State. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 20
Bernie Sanders cups his ear as he listens to a question. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders cups his ear as he listens to a question. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Bernie Sanders cups his ear as he listens to a question. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 20
Martin O'Malley gestures towards Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton as he discusses the distraction of the campaign data breach scandal between their two campaigns. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Martin O'Malley gestures towards Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton as he discusses the distraction of the campaign data breach scandal between their two campaigns. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Martin O'Malley gestures towards Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton as he discusses the distraction of the campaign data breach scandal between their two campaigns. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 20
Martin O'Malley takes notes on the wing of the stage during a commercial break. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Martin O'Malley takes notes on the wing of the stage during a commercial break. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Martin O'Malley takes notes on the wing of the stage during a commercial break. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 20
ABC correspondent Martha Raddatz straightens the tie of her fellow moderator and ABC anchorman David Muir before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

ABC correspondent Martha Raddatz straightens the tie of her fellow moderator and ABC anchorman David Muir before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
ABC correspondent Martha Raddatz straightens the tie of her fellow moderator and ABC anchorman David Muir before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 20
Hillary Clinton walks offstage at the start of a commercial break. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton walks offstage at the start of a commercial break. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Hillary Clinton walks offstage at the start of a commercial break. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 20
Martin O'Malley appears in the spin room following the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Martin O'Malley appears in the spin room following the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Martin O'Malley appears in the spin room following the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
12 / 20
Bernie Sanders speaks to members of the media following the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Bernie Sanders speaks to members of the media following the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Bernie Sanders speaks to members of the media following the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
13 / 20
Martin O'Malley hugs his son as he is greeted by his family onstage at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Martin O'Malley hugs his son as he is greeted by his family onstage at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Martin O'Malley hugs his son as he is greeted by his family onstage at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 20
Bernie Sanders shakes hands with rival Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders shakes hands with rival Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Bernie Sanders shakes hands with rival Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 20
Democratic National Committee chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz talks with members of the media before the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Democratic National Committee chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz talks with members of the media before the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Democratic National Committee chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz talks with members of the media before the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
16 / 20
Bernie Sanders gets a hug from his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders gets a hug from his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Bernie Sanders gets a hug from his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 20
Supporters of Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and Martin O'Malley rally before the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Supporters of Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and Martin O'Malley rally before the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Supporters of Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and Martin O'Malley rally before the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
18 / 20
Supporters of Martin O'Malley prepare for a rally before the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Supporters of Martin O'Malley prepare for a rally before the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Supporters of Martin O'Malley prepare for a rally before the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
19 / 20
Eliza Walp, a Bernie Sanders campaign staffer, rallies with fellow supporters as well as supporters for Hillary Clinton before the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Eliza Walp, a Bernie Sanders campaign staffer, rallies with fellow supporters as well as supporters for Hillary Clinton before the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Eliza Walp, a Bernie Sanders campaign staffer, rallies with fellow supporters as well as supporters for Hillary Clinton before the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Guns up in Utah

Guns up in Utah

Next Slideshows

Guns up in Utah

Guns up in Utah

Inside the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store.

Dec 18 2015
Pictures of the year: Syria

Pictures of the year: Syria

Images from the conflict in Syria in 2015.

Dec 18 2015
Forever remembering the Paris attacks

Forever remembering the Paris attacks

The city of Paris works to archive the notes, poems and messages of support left by the public after the Paris attacks.

Dec 18 2015
Lake Poopo dries up

Lake Poopo dries up

Lake Poopo, Bolivia's formerly second largest lake after the famed Titicaca, has dried up completely.

Dec 18 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast