The third Democratic debate
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up to supporters in the crowd as Bernie Sanders and Martin O'Malley shake hands with moderators Martha Raddatz (2nd L) and David Muir (R) at the end of the the Democratic presidential...more
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss an issue. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton laugh together during a commercial break. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders appears on television screens in the media work-room during the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Hillary Clinton listens to the opening statement of Martin O'Malley. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton responds to a question about the potential use of U.S. ground troops to fight Islamic State. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders cups his ear as he listens to a question. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Martin O'Malley gestures towards Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton as he discusses the distraction of the campaign data breach scandal between their two campaigns. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Martin O'Malley takes notes on the wing of the stage during a commercial break. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
ABC correspondent Martha Raddatz straightens the tie of her fellow moderator and ABC anchorman David Muir before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton walks offstage at the start of a commercial break. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Martin O'Malley appears in the spin room following the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Bernie Sanders speaks to members of the media following the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Martin O'Malley hugs his son as he is greeted by his family onstage at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders shakes hands with rival Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic National Committee chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz talks with members of the media before the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Bernie Sanders gets a hug from his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and Martin O'Malley rally before the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Supporters of Martin O'Malley prepare for a rally before the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Eliza Walp, a Bernie Sanders campaign staffer, rallies with fellow supporters as well as supporters for Hillary Clinton before the debate. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
