The thirty-year war

<p>Turkish troops take up positions in the mountainous region of northern Iraq as they continue their hunt for rebel Kurds, April 1, 1995. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Turkish army commandos raise their automatic weapons in jubilation as they participate in a large military operation aiming to clear the area of Kurdish PKK guerrillas in northern Iraq, March 21, 1995. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Female fighters of the leftist Kurdish group KADEK line up at their base in the mountains of northern Iraq, April 6, 2003. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Turkish soldiers stand before a giant cave at the rugged Zap camp in the northern Iraq, after they captured it from the Kurdish PKK rebels, May 24, 1997. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Cicek, a commander of a People's Defence Forces unit, holds a political and ideological class at a run down building at their camp in the heart of northern Iraq's poorly accessable Qandil mountains, June 15, 2004. REUTERS/Sasa Kralj</p>

<p>Four women members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) are seized along with six others (not pictured) during a massive attack by Turkish troops on PKK mountain hideouts in the eastern Tunceli province April 17, 1995. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>A group of PKK (Worker's Party of Kurdistan) soldiers walk out of their base camp high in the mountains of northern Iraq, June 1, 2004. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Turkish soldiers patrol and search for mines on a road surrounded by the rugged mountains in the southeastern Turkish province of Sirnak, bordering Iraq, October 19, 2007. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas</p>

<p>Protesters hurl stones at a police vehicle during the funeral of two PKK rebels in the southeastern Turkish city of Siirt, January 23, 2005. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency</p>

<p>Smoke raises from the mountains after an attack against positions of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Sirnak, Turkey, October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Protesters shout slogans against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) as they hold portraits of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Turkish soldiers during an operation against PKK rebels at an undisclosed location in a photo released by Turkey's military General Staff on February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Turkish Chief of Staff</p>

<p>Turkish policemen stand opposite Kurdish supporters of the DTP party during a rally in the southeastern border Turkish town of Nusaybin against a possible Turkish operation against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, November 11, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>DTP party members gesture as they call on their Kurdish supporters to stop throwing stones at police before a rally against a possible Turkish operation against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, in the southeastern border Turkish town of Nusaybin, November 11, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Ecem Kilic (C), daughter of fallen Turkish Major Zafer Kilic, mourns on her father's coffin as she is flanked by her her relatives at Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara, February 25, 2008. Kilic was killed in clashes with Kurdish PKK rebels during a military offensive in northern Iraq. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Relatives of two Turkish army soldiers, Caglar Mengu and Oktay Karakelle, cry during their funeral ceremony in Istanbul October 5, 2008. The soldiers were among fifteen Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with Kurdish separatist PKK rebels in the previous days. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>PKK fighters stand near the Qandil mountains near the Iraq-Turkish border in Sulaimaniya, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>The mother (L) and sisters of Savas Yayik mourn next to his grave during a funeral ceremony in Diyarbakir, in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Turkey, April 26, 2011. Yayik was one of three Kurdish guerillas killed in a firefight with Turkish security forces the previous week. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Turkish Kurdish women hold pictures of their loved ones who were killed in clashes between Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) guerrillas and Turkish security forces, during a demonstration in central Istanbul, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Turkish troops patrol a road in the south-eastern Turkish province of Sirnak, bordering Iraq, February 29, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas</p>

<p>A pro-Kurdish demonstrator sits to block the main road during a protest against Turkish air strikes over northern Iraq, in central Istanbul, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Demonstrators holding Turkish flags gather in the city's main square to protest against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Aegean port city of Izmir, October 23, 2011. The demonstrations came a week after 24 Turkish soldiers were killed by Kurdish rebels. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul</p>

<p>Locals gather around bodies of people who were killed in air strikes in Ortasu village near the southeastern Turkish town of Sirnak, December 29, 2011. Turkish warplanes launched air the strikes against suspected Kurdish militants in northern Iraq near the Turkish border. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A Turkish soldier runs down a hill at a small military outpost in the mountains of Cukurca near the Iraqi border in southeastern Turkey, as thousands of Turkish troops launched a ground and air offensive against PKK fighters, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>PKK fighters stand guard during the release of eight Turkish prisoners in the northern Iraqi city of Dohuk, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari</p>

