The top 10 business stories of 2016

A MEDIA MERGER TOO FAR?: Just a year after AT&T's purchase of DirecTV, the telecom giant announced a proposed $85.4-billion purchase of Time Warner, the nation's largest media company. The deal would bring AT&T a slew of premium content from HBO and CNN, film studio Warner Bros. and other coveted assets sure to reshape the media landscape. But investors and regulators were quick to pour water on the deal. Some are unnerved by the rationale and the massive $170-billion debt balance the combined company may hold. Others say regulators could include conditions that limit the wireless provider's ability to use Time Warner content as a competitive advantage, ultimately undermining the deal's objectives. AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson says he expects government clearances because it is a so-called vertical integration that will not eliminate a competitor, a situation that is viewed more favorably by antitrust enforcers. Despite its big media footprint, Time Warner has only one FCC-regulated broadcast station, WPCH-TV in Atlanta. Time Warner could sell the license to try to avoid a formal FCC review, say several analysts. But the deal will have to pass the new president too. While campaigning, Trump threatened to block the deal, calling it a "power structure" rigged against him and voters. REUTERS/Mike Blake

