The traffic stop killing of Philando Castile
Diamond Reynolds weeps after she recounts the incidents that led to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend Philando Castile by Minneapolis-area police during a traffic stop, at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration in front of the Governor's Mansion in...more
Marques Armstrong chants in support of Philando Castile at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration, in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller
The four-year-old daughter of Diamond Reynolds, who was in the car when Philando Castile was fatally shot during a traffic stop by police, is held by a friend during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul,...more
Diamond Reynolds is recorded on a cell phone as she recounts the incidents that led to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend Philando Castile at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration, in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7,...more
Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton listens to a speaker at a "Black Lives Matter" protest for Philando Castile in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Demonstrators chant during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Tyree Johnson, cousin of Philando Castile, is consoled by one of Castile's co-workers at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A boy stands at a makeshift memorial at the site of the police shooting of Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Diamond Reynolds, girlfriend of Philando Castile, gets a hug as people gather to protest the fatal shooting of by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop on Wednesday, in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
People gather outside the Governor's residence to protest the fatal shooting of Philando Castile by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop on Wednesday, in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton walks through the crowd outside the Governor's residence as people gather to protest the fatal shooting of Philando Castile by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop on Wednesday, in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7,...more
A demonstrator hold placards during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Diamond Reynolds weeps after she recounts the incidents that led to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend Philando Castile at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration, in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric...more
A woman brings flowers to a makeshift memorial at the site of the police shooting of Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A sticker is placed on a fence pillar during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller
