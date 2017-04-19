The trials of Aaron Hernandez
Aaron Hernandez looks at the gallery during his murder trial in Fall River, Massachusetts. The former New England Patriots football star hanged himself in the jail cell where he was serving a life sentence for murder. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Aaron Hernandez is seen in this still image taken from surveillance video which was released along with images which allegedly show Hernandez in his home with what appears to be a gun in his hand. REUTERS/Attleboro District Court
Fans pick out replacement jerseys in exchange for jerseys of Aaron Hernandez at the New England Patriots merchandise shop in Foxborough, Massachusetts, July 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ursula Ward, mother of the victim, speaks to the media after Aaron Hernandez was convicted in his murder. Hernandez, a former tight end for the Patriots, was convicted of fatally shooting semiprofessional football player Odin Lloyd in an industrial...more
William Zane, of the state medical examiner's office, points to a mannequin while testifying about the location of bullet wounds in the body of Odin Lloyd. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool
Aaron Hernandez listens during his trial as defense attorney Charles Rankin looks on, while an image of Odin Lloyd is displayed on a monitor. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool
The words 'blood' and 'sweat' are seen tattooed on the hands of former Aaron Hernandez. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Shayanna Jenkins, fiancee of Aaron Hernandez, testifies during his murder trial. REUTERS/CJ Gunther/Pool
Aaron Hernandez awaits the verdict during his murder trial. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
State Police forensic scientist Sherri Menendez holds up a shirt recovered from from the body of Odin Lloyd. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool
Owner of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft testifies during the murder trial. REUTERS/Aram Boghosian/Pool
Hernandez listens as the guilty verdict is read. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Onlookers shout support for Aaron Hernandez as he is loaded into a police van. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hernandez is led out of the North Attleborough police station after being arrested. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A crowd of from the media wait outside the house of Aaron Hernandez in North Attleborough, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A police cruiser guards the spot where a body was found, near the house of Aaron Hernandez,. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Supporters of Aaron Hernandez stand outside the Bristol County Superior Court. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hernandez is brought to court for a motion hearing. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Hernandez celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, December 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Hernandez dives into the end zone for a touchdown through the arms of New York Giants strong safety Kenny Phillips in Foxborough, November 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hernandez talks on a phone during media day for Super Bowl XLVI against the New York Giants in Indianapolis, January 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Hernandez scores a touchdown as he is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Antoine Bethea in Foxborough, November 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady congratulates Hernandez after Hernandez's touchdown reception against the San Diego Chargers in Foxborough, September 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
