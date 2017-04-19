Edition:
The trials of Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez looks at the gallery during his murder trial in Fall River, Massachusetts. The former New England Patriots football star hanged himself in the jail cell where he was serving a life sentence for murder. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Aaron Hernandez is seen in this still image taken from surveillance video which was released along with images which allegedly show Hernandez in his home with what appears to be a gun in his hand. REUTERS/Attleboro District Court

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
Fans pick out replacement jerseys in exchange for jerseys of Aaron Hernandez at the New England Patriots merchandise shop in Foxborough, Massachusetts, July 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2013
Ursula Ward, mother of the victim, speaks to the media after Aaron Hernandez was convicted in his murder. Hernandez, a former tight end for the Patriots, was convicted of fatally shooting semiprofessional football player Odin Lloyd in an industrial park near Hernandez's Massachusetts home in June 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
William Zane, of the state medical examiner's office, points to a mannequin while testifying about the location of bullet wounds in the body of Odin Lloyd. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Aaron Hernandez listens during his trial as defense attorney Charles Rankin looks on, while an image of Odin Lloyd is displayed on a monitor. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
The words 'blood' and 'sweat' are seen tattooed on the hands of former Aaron Hernandez. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Shayanna Jenkins, fiancee of Aaron Hernandez, testifies during his murder trial. REUTERS/CJ Gunther/Pool

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Aaron Hernandez awaits the verdict during his murder trial. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
State Police forensic scientist Sherri Menendez holds up a shirt recovered from from the body of Odin Lloyd. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Owner of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft testifies during the murder trial. REUTERS/Aram Boghosian/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Hernandez listens as the guilty verdict is read. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Onlookers shout support for Aaron Hernandez as he is loaded into a police van. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2013
Hernandez is led out of the North Attleborough police station after being arrested. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2013
A crowd of from the media wait outside the house of Aaron Hernandez in North Attleborough, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2013
A police cruiser guards the spot where a body was found, near the house of Aaron Hernandez,. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2013
Supporters of Aaron Hernandez stand outside the Bristol County Superior Court. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2013
Hernandez is brought to court for a motion hearing. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Friday, August 30, 2013
Hernandez celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, December 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2012
Hernandez dives into the end zone for a touchdown through the arms of New York Giants strong safety Kenny Phillips in Foxborough, November 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Hernandez talks on a phone during media day for Super Bowl XLVI against the New York Giants in Indianapolis, January 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2012
Hernandez scores a touchdown as he is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Antoine Bethea in Foxborough, November 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, November 21, 2010
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady congratulates Hernandez after Hernandez's touchdown reception against the San Diego Chargers in Foxborough, September 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2011
