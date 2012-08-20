Edition:
The trials of Julian Assange

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. Assange used the balcony of Ecuador's London embassy on Sunday to berate the United States for threatening freedom of expression and called on U.S. President Barack Obama to end what he called a witch-hunt against WikiLeaks. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Monday, August 20, 2012

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. Assange used the balcony of Ecuador's London embassy on Sunday to berate the United States for threatening freedom of expression and called on U.S. President Barack Obama to end what he called a witch-hunt against WikiLeaks. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Wikileaks founder Julian Assange prepares to speak from the balcony of Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange prepares to speak from the balcony of Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange prepares to speak from the balcony of Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Wikileaks founder Julian Assange (R) speaks from the balcony of Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange (R) speaks from the balcony of Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange (R) speaks from the balcony of Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Police and protesters wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Police and protesters wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Police and protesters wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>A barrier with Free Assange posters is seen opposite the Ecuadorean Embassy in London August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price</p>

A barrier with Free Assange posters is seen opposite the Ecuadorean Embassy in London August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

A barrier with Free Assange posters is seen opposite the Ecuadorean Embassy in London August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is driven away from City of Westminster Magistrates Court in a police van, in central London December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is driven away from City of Westminster Magistrates Court in a police van, in central London December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is driven away from City of Westminster Magistrates Court in a police van, in central London December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>Members of the media wait outside Ecuador's Embassy in central London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Members of the media wait outside Ecuador's Embassy in central London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Members of the media wait outside Ecuador's Embassy in central London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sits outside Ecuador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sits outside Ecuador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sits outside Ecuador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks a news conference at the Frontline Club in central London, July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks a news conference at the Frontline Club in central London, July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks a news conference at the Frontline Club in central London, July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Australian journalist and documentary maker John Pilger speaks to members of the media after visiting Julian Assange in Ecuador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Australian journalist and documentary maker John Pilger speaks to members of the media after visiting Julian Assange in Ecuador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Australian journalist and documentary maker John Pilger speaks to members of the media after visiting Julian Assange in Ecuador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>Members of the media gather outside Ecuador's embassy where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Members of the media gather outside Ecuador's embassy where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Members of the media gather outside Ecuador's embassy where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves the Supreme Court at the end of the second day of his extradition appeal, in London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves the Supreme Court at the end of the second day of his extradition appeal, in London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves the Supreme Court at the end of the second day of his extradition appeal, in London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks at a protest outside St Paul's Cathedral, next to the London Stock Exchange, in central London October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks at a protest outside St Paul's Cathedral, next to the London Stock Exchange, in central London October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks at a protest outside St Paul's Cathedral, next to the London Stock Exchange, in central London October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A woman passes a display of the unauthorised autobiography of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at a bookstore in central London September 22, 2011. </p>

A woman passes a display of the unauthorised autobiography of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at a bookstore in central London September 22, 2011.

A woman passes a display of the unauthorised autobiography of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at a bookstore in central London September 22, 2011.

<p>Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, which has made public about 500,000 classified U.S. files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, arrives for a news conference at the Geneva Press Club in Geneva, November 4, 2010, the day before the United Nation's Human Rights Council examines the U.S. human rights record in its universal periodic review programme. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud </p>

Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, which has made public about 500,000 classified U.S. files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, arrives for a news conference at the Geneva Press Club in Geneva, November 4, 2010, the day before the United...more

Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, which has made public about 500,000 classified U.S. files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, arrives for a news conference at the Geneva Press Club in Geneva, November 4, 2010, the day before the United Nation's Human Rights Council examines the U.S. human rights record in its universal periodic review programme. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange answers questions after his keynote speech that he delivered via video link to an audience at the Media Week congress at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange answers questions after his keynote speech that he delivered via video link to an audience at the Media Week congress at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange answers questions after his keynote speech that he delivered via video link to an audience at the Media Week congress at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves the High Court in London July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves the High Court in London July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves the High Court in London July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in a reflection of a court window as he leaves after his extradition hearing at Belmarsh Magistrates' Court in London February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in a reflection of a court window as he leaves after his extradition hearing at Belmarsh Magistrates' Court in London February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in a reflection of a court window as he leaves after his extradition hearing at Belmarsh Magistrates' Court in London February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange addresses the media outside Belmarsh Magistrates' Court in London February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange addresses the media outside Belmarsh Magistrates' Court in London February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange addresses the media outside Belmarsh Magistrates' Court in London February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds up CD's containing data on offshore bank account holders, which he received from former Swiss private banker Rudolf Elmer at the Frontline club in London, January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds up CD's containing data on offshore bank account holders, which he received from former Swiss private banker Rudolf Elmer at the Frontline club in London, January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds up CD's containing data on offshore bank account holders, which he received from former Swiss private banker Rudolf Elmer at the Frontline club in London, January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>Ukrainian activists hold a rally in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in front of the Swedish embassy to Ukraine in Kiev December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev </p>

Ukrainian activists hold a rally in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in front of the Swedish embassy to Ukraine in Kiev December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev

Ukrainian activists hold a rally in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in front of the Swedish embassy to Ukraine in Kiev December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange takes a drink during interviews with the media outside Ellingham Hall, the home of his friend, journalist Vaughan Smith, in Norfolk, England, December 17, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange takes a drink during interviews with the media outside Ellingham Hall, the home of his friend, journalist Vaughan Smith, in Norfolk, England, December 17, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange takes a drink during interviews with the media outside Ellingham Hall, the home of his friend, journalist Vaughan Smith, in Norfolk, England, December 17, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at Ellingham Hall, the home of his friend, journalist Vaughan Smith, in Norfolk, England December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at Ellingham Hall, the home of his friend, journalist Vaughan Smith, in Norfolk, England December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at Ellingham Hall, the home of his friend, journalist Vaughan Smith, in Norfolk, England December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (R) is led into the High Court in London December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (R) is led into the High Court in London December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (R) is led into the High Court in London December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A van leaves Wandsworth prison where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is being held, in London December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

A van leaves Wandsworth prison where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is being held, in London December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A van leaves Wandsworth prison where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is being held, in London December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Photographers hold cameras to the window of a prison van believed to be carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as it leaves Westminster Magistrates court, in central London December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Photographers hold cameras to the window of a prison van believed to be carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as it leaves Westminster Magistrates court, in central London December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Photographers hold cameras to the window of a prison van believed to be carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as it leaves Westminster Magistrates court, in central London December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A wanted page for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the Interpol Internet website taken December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

A wanted page for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the Interpol Internet website taken December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong

A wanted page for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the Interpol Internet website taken December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong

<p>Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, which has made public about 500,000 classified U.S. files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, holds a news conference at the Geneva Press Club in Geneva, November 4, 2010, the day before the United Nation's Human Rights Council examines the U.S. human rights record in its universal periodic review programme. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, which has made public about 500,000 classified U.S. files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, holds a news conference at the Geneva Press Club in Geneva, November 4, 2010, the day before the United Nation's...more

Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, which has made public about 500,000 classified U.S. files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, holds a news conference at the Geneva Press Club in Geneva, November 4, 2010, the day before the United Nation's Human Rights Council examines the U.S. human rights record in its universal periodic review programme. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange attends a seminar at the Swedish Trade Union Confederation headquarters in Stockholm August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Scanpix/Bertil Ericson </p>

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange attends a seminar at the Swedish Trade Union Confederation headquarters in Stockholm August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Scanpix/Bertil Ericson

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange attends a seminar at the Swedish Trade Union Confederation headquarters in Stockholm August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Scanpix/Bertil Ericson

<p>A screen shot of a web browser shows the wikileaks.ch home page with a portrait of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange next to the out of service wikileaks.com domain, in Lavigny December 4, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud </p>

A screen shot of a web browser shows the wikileaks.ch home page with a portrait of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange next to the out of service wikileaks.com domain, in Lavigny December 4, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

A screen shot of a web browser shows the wikileaks.ch home page with a portrait of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange next to the out of service wikileaks.com domain, in Lavigny December 4, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

