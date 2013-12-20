The trials of Khodorkovsky
Jailed oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky is seen on a screen during an appeal for a reduced sentence at Russia's Supreme Court in Moscow, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Jailed former Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky and his partner Platon Lebedev (in the background), undergoing trial on money laundering and embezzlement charges, attend a court session in Moscow, May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Jailed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky stands in the defendants' cage during a court session in Moscow, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Supporters hold placards with portraits of jailed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, outside a court while hearings are in progress, in Moscow, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Jailed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky (L) talks to a lawyer from the defendant's cage during a session of the Russian Supreme court in Moscow, April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
A woman holds a picture of jailed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky during a rally called "Moscow for everyone. Russia without Fascism", to protest against xenophobic demonstrations after recent outbreaks of ethnic violence in Moscow,...more
Jailed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky stands in the defendants' cage during a court session in Moscow, December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Jailed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky waves as he stands in the defendants' cage before the start of a court session in Moscow, December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Jailed Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky is escorted to court in Moscow, June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Jailed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky looks on from a defendant's cage during a session of the Russian Supreme court in Moscow, April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
Fallen Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky arrives at a court for his new trial on money laundering and embezzlement charges in Moscow, April 24, 2009. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
