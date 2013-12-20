Edition:
United States
The trials of Khodorkovsky

<p>Jailed oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky is seen on a screen during an appeal for a reduced sentence at Russia's Supreme Court in Moscow, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Jailed former Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky and his partner Platon Lebedev (in the background), undergoing trial on money laundering and embezzlement charges, attend a court session in Moscow, May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Jailed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky stands in the defendants' cage during a court session in Moscow, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

<p>Supporters hold placards with portraits of jailed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, outside a court while hearings are in progress, in Moscow, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Jailed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky (L) talks to a lawyer from the defendant's cage during a session of the Russian Supreme court in Moscow, April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin</p>

<p>A woman holds a picture of jailed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky during a rally called "Moscow for everyone. Russia without Fascism", to protest against xenophobic demonstrations after recent outbreaks of ethnic violence in Moscow, December 26, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Jailed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky stands in the defendants' cage during a court session in Moscow, December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Jailed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky waves as he stands in the defendants' cage before the start of a court session in Moscow, December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Jailed Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky is escorted to court in Moscow, June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Jailed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky looks on from a defendant's cage during a session of the Russian Supreme court in Moscow, April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin</p>

<p>Fallen Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky arrives at a court for his new trial on money laundering and embezzlement charges in Moscow, April 24, 2009. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

