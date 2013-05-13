Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 13, 2013 | 4:35pm EDT

The trials of O.J.

<p>O.J. Simpson with his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and their children, daughter Sidney Brooke and son Justin, at the premiere of the movie"Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, " in Los Angeles, March 16, 1994. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

O.J. Simpson with his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and their children, daughter Sidney Brooke and son Justin, at the premiere of the movie"Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, " in Los Angeles, March 16, 1994. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson with his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and their children, daughter Sidney Brooke and son Justin, at the premiere of the movie"Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, " in Los Angeles, March 16, 1994. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
1 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson reacts after the court clerk announces that he was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman, as defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Johnnie Cochran, Jr. look on, October 3, 1995. Fellow defense attorney Robert Shapiro is in the background. REUTERS/Myung J. Chun/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson reacts after the court clerk announces that he was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman, as defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Johnnie Cochran, Jr. look on, October 3, 1995. Fellow defense attorney Robert...more

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson reacts after the court clerk announces that he was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman, as defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Johnnie Cochran, Jr. look on, October 3, 1995. Fellow defense attorney Robert Shapiro is in the background. REUTERS/Myung J. Chun/Pool

Close
2 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson's mug shot after surrendering to Florida authorities to face burglary and assault charges in a road rage incident, February 9, 2001. REUTERS/File</p>

O.J. Simpson's mug shot after surrendering to Florida authorities to face burglary and assault charges in a road rage incident, February 9, 2001. REUTERS/File

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson's mug shot after surrendering to Florida authorities to face burglary and assault charges in a road rage incident, February 9, 2001. REUTERS/File

Close
3 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson looks back into the courtroom gallery during the fourth day of jury selection in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 12, 2001. REUTERS/POOL/Wilfredo Lee</p>

O.J. Simpson looks back into the courtroom gallery during the fourth day of jury selection in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 12, 2001. REUTERS/POOL/Wilfredo Lee

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson looks back into the courtroom gallery during the fourth day of jury selection in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 12, 2001. REUTERS/POOL/Wilfredo Lee

Close
4 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson talks with his defense attorneys Craig Brand and Yale Galanter (R) before court begins in the fifth day of jury selection in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 16, 2001. REUTERS/Colin Braley</p>

O.J. Simpson talks with his defense attorneys Craig Brand and Yale Galanter (R) before court begins in the fifth day of jury selection in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 16, 2001. REUTERS/Colin Braley

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson talks with his defense attorneys Craig Brand and Yale Galanter (R) before court begins in the fifth day of jury selection in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 16, 2001. REUTERS/Colin Braley

Close
5 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson pushes the arms of his defense attorney Yale Galanter aside as he shows the jury how he ended an alleged "road rage" incident during his trial in Miami-Dade county court, October 23, 2001. REUTERS/Colin Braley</p>

O.J. Simpson pushes the arms of his defense attorney Yale Galanter aside as he shows the jury how he ended an alleged "road rage" incident during his trial in Miami-Dade county court, October 23, 2001. REUTERS/Colin Braley

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson pushes the arms of his defense attorney Yale Galanter aside as he shows the jury how he ended an alleged "road rage" incident during his trial in Miami-Dade county court, October 23, 2001. REUTERS/Colin Braley

Close
6 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson is hugged by his defense attorney Yale Galanter after hearing a "not guilty" verdict by the jury in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 24, 2001. REUTERS/Amy Conn-POOL</p>

O.J. Simpson is hugged by his defense attorney Yale Galanter after hearing a "not guilty" verdict by the jury in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 24, 2001. REUTERS/Amy Conn-POOL

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson is hugged by his defense attorney Yale Galanter after hearing a "not guilty" verdict by the jury in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 24, 2001. REUTERS/Amy Conn-POOL

Close
7 / 29
<p>FBI agents remove boxes from O.J. Simpson's home in what the FBI said was an investigation related to a suspected ecstasy ring, in Kendal, Florida, December 4, 2001. REUTERS/Marc Serota</p>

FBI agents remove boxes from O.J. Simpson's home in what the FBI said was an investigation related to a suspected ecstasy ring, in Kendal, Florida, December 4, 2001. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Monday, May 13, 2013

FBI agents remove boxes from O.J. Simpson's home in what the FBI said was an investigation related to a suspected ecstasy ring, in Kendal, Florida, December 4, 2001. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Close
8 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson during an interview with Court TV anchor Catherine Crier, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/Albert Ferreira</p>

O.J. Simpson during an interview with Court TV anchor Catherine Crier, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/Albert Ferreira

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson during an interview with Court TV anchor Catherine Crier, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/Albert Ferreira

Close
9 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson arrives for the funeral of attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. at West Angeles Cathedral in Los Angeles, April 6, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

O.J. Simpson arrives for the funeral of attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. at West Angeles Cathedral in Los Angeles, April 6, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson arrives for the funeral of attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. at West Angeles Cathedral in Los Angeles, April 6, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
10 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson is escorted by police as he is taken to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus</p>

O.J. Simpson is escorted by police as he is taken to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson is escorted by police as he is taken to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Close
11 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson's mug shot after his arrest in connection with an alleged armed robbery last week in a hotel room in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department</p>

O.J. Simpson's mug shot after his arrest in connection with an alleged armed robbery last week in a hotel room in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson's mug shot after his arrest in connection with an alleged armed robbery last week in a hotel room in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Close
12 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson listens to the charges against him being read out at Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 19, 2007. REUTERS/Clint Karlsen/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson listens to the charges against him being read out at Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 19, 2007. REUTERS/Clint Karlsen/Pool

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson listens to the charges against him being read out at Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 19, 2007. REUTERS/Clint Karlsen/Pool

Close
13 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson at the defense table during his preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/John Locher/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson at the defense table during his preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/John Locher/Pool

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson at the defense table during his preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/John Locher/Pool

Close
14 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson during his preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/ John Locher/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson during his preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/ John Locher/Pool

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson during his preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/ John Locher/Pool

Close
15 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson during the second day of a preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, relating to an alleged robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room, November 9, 2007. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus</p>

O.J. Simpson during the second day of a preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, relating to an alleged robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room, November 9, 2007. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson during the second day of a preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, relating to an alleged robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room, November 9, 2007. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus

Close
16 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson with co-defendants Charles Ehrlich (C) and Clarence "C.J." Stewart as they wait for an arraignment to begin at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, relating to an alleged robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room, November 28, 2007. REUTERS/ Ethan Miller/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson with co-defendants Charles Ehrlich (C) and Clarence "C.J." Stewart as they wait for an arraignment to begin at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, relating to an alleged robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room, November 28,...more

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson with co-defendants Charles Ehrlich (C) and Clarence "C.J." Stewart as they wait for an arraignment to begin at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, relating to an alleged robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room, November 28, 2007. REUTERS/ Ethan Miller/Pool

Close
17 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson is helped out of his chair by his attorney Gabriel Grasso after he appeared in court for violating terms of his bail, in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

O.J. Simpson is helped out of his chair by his attorney Gabriel Grasso after he appeared in court for violating terms of his bail, in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson is helped out of his chair by his attorney Gabriel Grasso after he appeared in court for violating terms of his bail, in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
18 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson on the opening day of his trial in Las Vegas, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson on the opening day of his trial in Las Vegas, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson on the opening day of his trial in Las Vegas, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Close
19 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson talks with his bail bondsman Jasen Reasbeck and his wife Candace Reasbeck at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/John Locher/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson talks with his bail bondsman Jasen Reasbeck and his wife Candace Reasbeck at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/John Locher/Pool

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson talks with his bail bondsman Jasen Reasbeck and his wife Candace Reasbeck at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/John Locher/Pool

Close
20 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson looks at his attorney Yale Galanter on the opening day of his trial in Las Vegas, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson looks at his attorney Yale Galanter on the opening day of his trial in Las Vegas, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson looks at his attorney Yale Galanter on the opening day of his trial in Las Vegas, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Close
21 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson and his attorneys Gabriel Grasso (L) and Yale Galanter during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Gluskoter/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson and his attorneys Gabriel Grasso (L) and Yale Galanter during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Gluskoter/Pool

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson and his attorneys Gabriel Grasso (L) and Yale Galanter during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Gluskoter/Pool

Close
22 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson's sister Carmelita Durio lies on the floor after she collapsed following Simpson's conviction on all charges in his Las Vegas kidnapping and robbery trial, October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson's sister Carmelita Durio lies on the floor after she collapsed following Simpson's conviction on all charges in his Las Vegas kidnapping and robbery trial, October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Pool

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson's sister Carmelita Durio lies on the floor after she collapsed following Simpson's conviction on all charges in his Las Vegas kidnapping and robbery trial, October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Pool

Close
23 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson listens as the judge reads his sentence at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, December 5, 2008. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart were sentenced to at least 15 years on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. REUTERS/Issac Brekken/POOL</p>

O.J. Simpson listens as the judge reads his sentence at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, December 5, 2008. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart were sentenced to at least 15 years on 12 charges, including felony...more

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson listens as the judge reads his sentence at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, December 5, 2008. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart were sentenced to at least 15 years on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. REUTERS/Issac Brekken/POOL

Close
24 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson is handcuffed to a chair as he sits in Clark County District Court during his evidentiary hearing in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. Simpson is seeking a retrial claiming that he was misrepresented by his previous lawyer durng his 2008 robbery conviction, which resulted in a sentence of nine to 33 years in prison. REUTERS/Jeff Scheid/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson is handcuffed to a chair as he sits in Clark County District Court during his evidentiary hearing in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. Simpson is seeking a retrial claiming that he was misrepresented by his previous lawyer durng his 2008 robbery...more

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson is handcuffed to a chair as he sits in Clark County District Court during his evidentiary hearing in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. Simpson is seeking a retrial claiming that he was misrepresented by his previous lawyer durng his 2008 robbery conviction, which resulted in a sentence of nine to 33 years in prison. REUTERS/Jeff Scheid/Pool

Close
25 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson looks around the courtroom during a break in his evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson looks around the courtroom during a break in his evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson looks around the courtroom during a break in his evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool

Close
26 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson listens to testimony at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson listens to testimony at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson listens to testimony at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool

Close
27 / 29
<p>Seats reserved for the O.J. Simpson family are pictured in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Scheid/Pool</p>

Seats reserved for the O.J. Simpson family are pictured in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Scheid/Pool

Monday, May 13, 2013

Seats reserved for the O.J. Simpson family are pictured in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Scheid/Pool

Close
28 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson reacts after speaking to his attorneys in Clark County District Court during a break in his evidentiary hearing in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson reacts after speaking to his attorneys in Clark County District Court during a break in his evidentiary hearing in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool

Monday, May 13, 2013

O.J. Simpson reacts after speaking to his attorneys in Clark County District Court during a break in his evidentiary hearing in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool

Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Little people, big shows

Little people, big shows

Next Slideshows

Celebrities and their moms

Celebrities and their moms

The mothers behind these famous faces.

May 10 2013
Maxim Hot 100

Maxim Hot 100

Miley Cyrus tops Maxim's Hot 100 list.

May 10 2013
Chanel cruise collection

Chanel cruise collection

Lagerfeld unveils his Chanel Resort 2014 line.

May 09 2013
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

A sampling of recent celebrity spottings.

May 08 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast