The Trump family album
Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump poses with his family after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16,...more
Donald Trump gestures at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Donald Trump greets his wife Melania on stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ivanka Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tiffany Trump speaks about her father, Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump, at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump Jr speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Donald Trump's children (L-R): Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, celebrate after announcing the votes of the New York delegation to put their father over the top to win the Republican presidential nomination during the...more
Donald Trump's son Eric Trump arrives to speak during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Barron Trump (L) bumps a fist with Donald Trump Jr. as Melania Trump watches at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump is accompanied by his pregnant daughter Ivanka as he addresses supporters at the Verizon Wireless Arena during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania as he speaks at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts to a comment by his grandson, Donnie, 6, while Don Trump Jr. (C) lifts him at the podium during a campaign event at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, December 19, 2015....more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump introduces his son Eric while speaking at a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Eric Trump (from L-R), Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump, wife of real estate developer Donald Trump, attend a news conference in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump (R) along with his children Eric (L), Ivanka (2nd L) and Donald Jr. attend a ceremony announcing a new hotel and condominium complex in Vancouver, British Columbia June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion," in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Donald Trump (L) gestures as he stands next to his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, during a break in proceedings of the Aberdeenshire Council inquiry into his plans for a golf resort, Aberdeen, northeast Scotland June 10, 2008. REUTERS/David Moir
Blaine Trump, former sister-in-law of Donald Trump, and actress Lynda Carter, wearing Carolina Herrera and Bulgari jewellery, arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" in New York, May 5,...more
Donald Trump holds his son Barron as he speaks before receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Donald Trump (C), entrepreneur and host of the television reality series "The Apprentice" poses with his wife and children (L-R) Donald Trump, Jr., Tiffany, Donald Trump, wife Melania, and daughter Ivanka at the party following the live telecast of...more
Donald Trump, Jr., son of Donald Trump, arrives with his wife Vanessa at the party following the live telecast of 'The Apprentice' season five finale in Los Angeles June 5, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Donald Trump (C), flanked by his children Ivanka (L) and Donald Jr., addresses the media in Chicago May 10, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
Donald Trump's bride, Slovenian model Melania Knauss, waves as they leave the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church after their wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, January 22, 2005. REUTERS/Gary I Rothstein
Ivana Trump (R) arrives with her daughter Ivanka at the 'Bal de la Rose' (Rose Ball) annual charity event for the Princess Grace Foundation in Monaco, August 3, 2001. REUTERS/Pascal Deschamps
New York real estate businessman Donald Trump (C) leaves the Isaac Mizrahi fashion show with his then wife Marla Maples and their daughter Tiffany, November 2, 1995 in New York. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Developer Donald Trump hams it up with his then new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York December 20, 1993. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Donald Trump watches as Marla Maples gets a kiss from Earl Sinclair of TV's 'Dinosaurs' during lunch at the Trump Plaza Hotel November 2, 1992. REUTERS/Henry Ray Abrams
Marla Maples Trump (L), and Developer Donald Trump (R) with their family at the U.S. Tennis Open championships in New York September 7, 1994. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ivana Trump describes the living room area to a television crew on her yacht "Ivana" as she hosts a cocktail party aboard in Cannes May 16, 2000 during the 53rd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament September 7, 1997. REUTERS/Mike Blake
