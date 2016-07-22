Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 21, 2016 | 10:40pm EDT

The Trump family album

Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump poses with his family after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump poses with his family after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump poses with his family after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 31
Donald Trump gestures at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Donald Trump gestures at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump gestures at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
2 / 31
Donald Trump greets his wife Melania on stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump greets his wife Melania on stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Donald Trump greets his wife Melania on stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
3 / 31
Ivanka Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ivanka Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Ivanka Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 31
Tiffany Trump speaks about her father, Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump, at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tiffany Trump speaks about her father, Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump, at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Tiffany Trump speaks about her father, Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump, at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 31
Donald Trump Jr speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Donald Trump Jr speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Donald Trump Jr speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
6 / 31
Donald Trump's children (L-R): Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, celebrate after announcing the votes of the New York delegation to put their father over the top to win the Republican presidential nomination during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump's children (L-R): Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, celebrate after announcing the votes of the New York delegation to put their father over the top to win the Republican presidential nomination during the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Donald Trump's children (L-R): Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, celebrate after announcing the votes of the New York delegation to put their father over the top to win the Republican presidential nomination during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 31
Donald Trump's son Eric Trump arrives to speak during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump's son Eric Trump arrives to speak during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Donald Trump's son Eric Trump arrives to speak during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 31
Barron Trump (L) bumps a fist with Donald Trump Jr. as Melania Trump watches at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Barron Trump (L) bumps a fist with Donald Trump Jr. as Melania Trump watches at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Barron Trump (L) bumps a fist with Donald Trump Jr. as Melania Trump watches at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 31
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump is accompanied by his pregnant daughter Ivanka as he addresses supporters at the Verizon Wireless Arena during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump is accompanied by his pregnant daughter Ivanka as he addresses supporters at the Verizon Wireless Arena during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump is accompanied by his pregnant daughter Ivanka as he addresses supporters at the Verizon Wireless Arena during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 31
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania as he speaks at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania as he speaks at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania as he speaks at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
11 / 31
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts to a comment by his grandson, Donnie, 6, while Don Trump Jr. (C) lifts him at the podium during a campaign event at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts to a comment by his grandson, Donnie, 6, while Don Trump Jr. (C) lifts him at the podium during a campaign event at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, December 19, 2015....more

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts to a comment by his grandson, Donnie, 6, while Don Trump Jr. (C) lifts him at the podium during a campaign event at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
12 / 31
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump introduces his son Eric while speaking at a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump introduces his son Eric while speaking at a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump introduces his son Eric while speaking at a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
13 / 31
Eric Trump (from L-R), Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump, wife of real estate developer Donald Trump, attend a news conference in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Eric Trump (from L-R), Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump, wife of real estate developer Donald Trump, attend a news conference in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 01, 2014
Eric Trump (from L-R), Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump, wife of real estate developer Donald Trump, attend a news conference in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
14 / 31
Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2012
Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 31
Donald Trump (R) along with his children Eric (L), Ivanka (2nd L) and Donald Jr. attend a ceremony announcing a new hotel and condominium complex in Vancouver, British Columbia June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Donald Trump (R) along with his children Eric (L), Ivanka (2nd L) and Donald Jr. attend a ceremony announcing a new hotel and condominium complex in Vancouver, British Columbia June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2013
Donald Trump (R) along with his children Eric (L), Ivanka (2nd L) and Donald Jr. attend a ceremony announcing a new hotel and condominium complex in Vancouver, British Columbia June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
16 / 31
Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion," in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion," in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2009
Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion," in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
17 / 31
Donald Trump (L) gestures as he stands next to his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, during a break in proceedings of the Aberdeenshire Council inquiry into his plans for a golf resort, Aberdeen, northeast Scotland June 10, 2008. REUTERS/David Moir

Donald Trump (L) gestures as he stands next to his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, during a break in proceedings of the Aberdeenshire Council inquiry into his plans for a golf resort, Aberdeen, northeast Scotland June 10, 2008. REUTERS/David Moir

Reuters / Tuesday, June 10, 2008
Donald Trump (L) gestures as he stands next to his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, during a break in proceedings of the Aberdeenshire Council inquiry into his plans for a golf resort, Aberdeen, northeast Scotland June 10, 2008. REUTERS/David Moir
Close
18 / 31
Blaine Trump, former sister-in-law of Donald Trump, and actress Lynda Carter, wearing Carolina Herrera and Bulgari jewellery, arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" in New York, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Blaine Trump, former sister-in-law of Donald Trump, and actress Lynda Carter, wearing Carolina Herrera and Bulgari jewellery, arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" in New York, May 5,...more

Reuters / Monday, May 05, 2008
Blaine Trump, former sister-in-law of Donald Trump, and actress Lynda Carter, wearing Carolina Herrera and Bulgari jewellery, arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" in New York, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 31
Donald Trump holds his son Barron as he speaks before receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Donald Trump holds his son Barron as he speaks before receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2007
Donald Trump holds his son Barron as he speaks before receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Close
20 / 31
Donald Trump (C), entrepreneur and host of the television reality series "The Apprentice" poses with his wife and children (L-R) Donald Trump, Jr., Tiffany, Donald Trump, wife Melania, and daughter Ivanka at the party following the live telecast of the finale of season five in Los Angeles June 5, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Donald Trump (C), entrepreneur and host of the television reality series "The Apprentice" poses with his wife and children (L-R) Donald Trump, Jr., Tiffany, Donald Trump, wife Melania, and daughter Ivanka at the party following the live telecast of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2006
Donald Trump (C), entrepreneur and host of the television reality series "The Apprentice" poses with his wife and children (L-R) Donald Trump, Jr., Tiffany, Donald Trump, wife Melania, and daughter Ivanka at the party following the live telecast of the finale of season five in Los Angeles June 5, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
21 / 31
Donald Trump, Jr., son of Donald Trump, arrives with his wife Vanessa at the party following the live telecast of 'The Apprentice' season five finale in Los Angeles June 5, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Donald Trump, Jr., son of Donald Trump, arrives with his wife Vanessa at the party following the live telecast of 'The Apprentice' season five finale in Los Angeles June 5, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2006
Donald Trump, Jr., son of Donald Trump, arrives with his wife Vanessa at the party following the live telecast of 'The Apprentice' season five finale in Los Angeles June 5, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
22 / 31
Donald Trump (C), flanked by his children Ivanka (L) and Donald Jr., addresses the media in Chicago May 10, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Donald Trump (C), flanked by his children Ivanka (L) and Donald Jr., addresses the media in Chicago May 10, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2009
Donald Trump (C), flanked by his children Ivanka (L) and Donald Jr., addresses the media in Chicago May 10, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 31
Donald Trump's bride, Slovenian model Melania Knauss, waves as they leave the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church after their wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, January 22, 2005. REUTERS/Gary I Rothstein

Donald Trump's bride, Slovenian model Melania Knauss, waves as they leave the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church after their wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, January 22, 2005. REUTERS/Gary I Rothstein

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Donald Trump's bride, Slovenian model Melania Knauss, waves as they leave the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church after their wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, January 22, 2005. REUTERS/Gary I Rothstein
Close
24 / 31
Ivana Trump (R) arrives with her daughter Ivanka at the 'Bal de la Rose' (Rose Ball) annual charity event for the Princess Grace Foundation in Monaco, August 3, 2001. REUTERS/Pascal Deschamps

Ivana Trump (R) arrives with her daughter Ivanka at the 'Bal de la Rose' (Rose Ball) annual charity event for the Princess Grace Foundation in Monaco, August 3, 2001. REUTERS/Pascal Deschamps

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Ivana Trump (R) arrives with her daughter Ivanka at the 'Bal de la Rose' (Rose Ball) annual charity event for the Princess Grace Foundation in Monaco, August 3, 2001. REUTERS/Pascal Deschamps
Close
25 / 31
New York real estate businessman Donald Trump (C) leaves the Isaac Mizrahi fashion show with his then wife Marla Maples and their daughter Tiffany, November 2, 1995 in New York. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

New York real estate businessman Donald Trump (C) leaves the Isaac Mizrahi fashion show with his then wife Marla Maples and their daughter Tiffany, November 2, 1995 in New York. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
New York real estate businessman Donald Trump (C) leaves the Isaac Mizrahi fashion show with his then wife Marla Maples and their daughter Tiffany, November 2, 1995 in New York. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Close
26 / 31
Developer Donald Trump hams it up with his then new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York December 20, 1993. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Developer Donald Trump hams it up with his then new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York December 20, 1993. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2009
Developer Donald Trump hams it up with his then new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York December 20, 1993. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Close
27 / 31
Donald Trump watches as Marla Maples gets a kiss from Earl Sinclair of TV's 'Dinosaurs' during lunch at the Trump Plaza Hotel November 2, 1992. REUTERS/Henry Ray Abrams

Donald Trump watches as Marla Maples gets a kiss from Earl Sinclair of TV's 'Dinosaurs' during lunch at the Trump Plaza Hotel November 2, 1992. REUTERS/Henry Ray Abrams

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Donald Trump watches as Marla Maples gets a kiss from Earl Sinclair of TV's 'Dinosaurs' during lunch at the Trump Plaza Hotel November 2, 1992. REUTERS/Henry Ray Abrams
Close
28 / 31
Marla Maples Trump (L), and Developer Donald Trump (R) with their family at the U.S. Tennis Open championships in New York September 7, 1994. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Marla Maples Trump (L), and Developer Donald Trump (R) with their family at the U.S. Tennis Open championships in New York September 7, 1994. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Marla Maples Trump (L), and Developer Donald Trump (R) with their family at the U.S. Tennis Open championships in New York September 7, 1994. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
29 / 31
Ivana Trump describes the living room area to a television crew on her yacht "Ivana" as she hosts a cocktail party aboard in Cannes May 16, 2000 during the 53rd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Ivana Trump describes the living room area to a television crew on her yacht "Ivana" as she hosts a cocktail party aboard in Cannes May 16, 2000 during the 53rd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
Ivana Trump describes the living room area to a television crew on her yacht "Ivana" as she hosts a cocktail party aboard in Cannes May 16, 2000 during the 53rd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
30 / 31
Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament September 7, 1997. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament September 7, 1997. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament September 7, 1997. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Protests outside the RNC

Protests outside the RNC

Next Slideshows

Protests outside the RNC

Protests outside the RNC

Making a statement outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Jul 21 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 21 2016
North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Jul 21 2016
Beijing under water

Beijing under water

Heavy rains delay flights and close subway stations in the Chinese capital and surrounding region.

Jul 20 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast