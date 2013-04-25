Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 25, 2013 | 10:15am EDT

The Tsarnaev family

<p>A photo showing Dzhokhar (C, bottom) and Tamerlan (C, top) Tsarnaev, and their sisters. REUTERS/Courtesy of Suleimanova family</p>

A photo showing Dzhokhar (C, bottom) and Tamerlan (C, top) Tsarnaev, and their sisters. REUTERS/Courtesy of Suleimanova family

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A photo showing Dzhokhar (C, bottom) and Tamerlan (C, top) Tsarnaev, and their sisters. REUTERS/Courtesy of Suleimanova family

Close
1 / 10
<p>A photo, showing Tamerlan (C, bottom) Tsarnaev, accompanied by his father Anzor (L), mother Zubeidat and uncle Muhamad Suleimanov (R). REUTERS/Courtesy of Suleimanova family</p>

A photo, showing Tamerlan (C, bottom) Tsarnaev, accompanied by his father Anzor (L), mother Zubeidat and uncle Muhamad Suleimanov (R). REUTERS/Courtesy of Suleimanova family

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A photo, showing Tamerlan (C, bottom) Tsarnaev, accompanied by his father Anzor (L), mother Zubeidat and uncle Muhamad Suleimanov (R). REUTERS/Courtesy of Suleimanova family

Close
2 / 10
<p>The house formerly inhabited by Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the Kyrgyz city of Tokmok. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov</p>

The house formerly inhabited by Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the Kyrgyz city of Tokmok. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Thursday, April 25, 2013

The house formerly inhabited by Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the Kyrgyz city of Tokmok. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Close
3 / 10
<p>Zubeidat Tsarnaeva, mother of Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, gestures during a news conference in Makhachkala, Russia, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Zubeidat Tsarnaeva, mother of Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, gestures during a news conference in Makhachkala, Russia, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Zubeidat Tsarnaeva, mother of Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, gestures during a news conference in Makhachkala, Russia, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 10
<p>Anzor Tsarnaev, father of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, during an interview in Makhachkala via Reuters TV, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

Anzor Tsarnaev, father of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, during an interview in Makhachkala via Reuters TV, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Anzor Tsarnaev, father of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, during an interview in Makhachkala via Reuters TV, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
5 / 10
<p>Ruslan Tsarni, uncle of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, speaks with police outside his home in Montgomery Village, Maryland, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Ruslan Tsarni, uncle of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, speaks with police outside his home in Montgomery Village, Maryland, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Ruslan Tsarni, uncle of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, speaks with police outside his home in Montgomery Village, Maryland, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
6 / 10
<p>Patimat Suleimanova, aunt of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, looks at photos from a family album at her house in Makhachkala, Russia, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Patimat Suleimanova, aunt of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, looks at photos from a family album at her house in Makhachkala, Russia, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Patimat Suleimanova, aunt of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, looks at photos from a family album at her house in Makhachkala, Russia, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 10
<p>Journalists chase Zubeidat Tsarnaeva, mother of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, in Makhachkala, Russia, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

Journalists chase Zubeidat Tsarnaeva, mother of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, in Makhachkala, Russia, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Journalists chase Zubeidat Tsarnaeva, mother of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, in Makhachkala, Russia, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
8 / 10
<p>Anzor Tsarnaev and Zubeidat Tsarnaeva, parents of Tamerlan and Dzhokhar, take part in a news conference in Makhachkala, Russia, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Anzor Tsarnaev and Zubeidat Tsarnaeva, parents of Tamerlan and Dzhokhar, take part in a news conference in Makhachkala, Russia, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Anzor Tsarnaev and Zubeidat Tsarnaeva, parents of Tamerlan and Dzhokhar, take part in a news conference in Makhachkala, Russia, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 10
<p>Muhamad Suleimanov, uncle of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, conducts a healing course for his clients at his house in Makhachkala, Russia, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Muhamad Suleimanov, uncle of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, conducts a healing course for his clients at his house in Makhachkala, Russia, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Muhamad Suleimanov, uncle of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, conducts a healing course for his clients at his house in Makhachkala, Russia, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Mourning in Boston

Mourning in Boston

Next Slideshows

The year in Spain

The year in Spain

Spain's official population fell last year for the first time since records began as immigrants fled a five-year on-and-off recession that has sent unemployment...

Apr 24 2013
Chernobyl today

Chernobyl today

25 years on from the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl, a look at life inside the exclusion zone.

Apr 23 2013
France's gay marriage debate

France's gay marriage debate

French parliament approves a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt.

Apr 23 2013
The Tsarnaev family

The Tsarnaev family

The family of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

Apr 25 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast