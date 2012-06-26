The Turkish-Syrian border
A Syrian refugee girl looks out from behind the fence at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Free Syrian Army fighters man an outpost on the Turkey-Syria border zone near southeast Turkish city of Hatay province, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian refugee boy holds bread at the Boynuyogun refugee camp on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Refugees who illegally crossed the Turkish border to gather food and other supplies climb up the way back to the border to bring back the collected supplies, in Turkish village of Guvecci, June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian refugee lifts up his baby during a protest against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Yayladagi in Hatay province, July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in a makeshift tent at outpost on the Turkey-Syria border zone near southeast Turkish city of Hatay province, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian children who fled Idlib in Syria are seen outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Children play in a playground surrounded by Red Crescent tents at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province on the Turkish-Syrian border, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Muaz Jaban, a 22-year old man from the northern Syrian town of Ma'arra in Idlib, lies in a hospital bed in Reyhanli in Hatay province on the Turkish-Syrian border, March 20, 2012. Jaban was wounded when a Syrian army tank opened fire on an...more
Nobel Peace Prize winner Tawakul Karman holds a Syrian refugee child during her visit at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province on the Turkish-Syrian border, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian refugees walk as they enter the Turkish side of the border at the border zone between Syria and Turkey, near the Turkish village of Guvecci, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian soldier stands next to a building near the mountains on the Syrian side of the border zone between Syria and Turkey, near the Turkish village of Guvecci, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A wounded Syrian man covers his face as he gives an interview from a hospital bed in Antakya city, Hatay province, close to the Syrian border, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Mohammad, a 12-year old Syrian refugee boy wearing a scarf with the colours of the Syrian Independence flag, stands outside of Reyhanli refugee camp in Hatay province on the Turkish-Syrian border, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Syrian girl sleeps in front of a tent at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Boynuegin in Hatay province, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Free Syrian Army fighter mans an outpost on the Turkey-Syria border zone near southeast Turkish city of Hatay province, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian refugee children play at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province on the Turkish-Syrian border, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish soldier stands in a watchtower near a road sign showing directions to Cilvegozu border crossing and the Syrian city of Aleppo in the town of Reyhanli, in Hatay province, on the Turkish-Syrian border, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer more
Syrian refugees holds up their shoes during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Reyhanli refugee camp in Hatay province on the Turkish-Syrian border, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aykut Unlupinar/Anadolu Agency
Syrian refugee children play at a playground in a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Yayladagi in Hatay province, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian refugee Fatima from Syrian city of Jabal al-Zawiya and her children are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrians shout slogans in favour of Turkey as they wait to cross on the Syrian side of the border zone between the two countries near the Turkish village of Guvecci, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Turkish woman talks to her relative, a Syrian refugee, through a fence at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Yayladagi in Hatay province, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Members of the Turkish police special force and Foreign Ministry officials look on as Syrians wait to cross into Turkey on the border zone between Turkey and Syria near the Turkish village of Guvecci, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Mahmoud (15), partially paralyzed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his mother are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
