Pictures | Wed Oct 24, 2012 | 9:15am EDT

The U.N.'s Gangnam Style

<p>South Korean singer Psy (R) practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

1 / 10
<p>Psy laughs as he practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

2 / 10
<p>Psy practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

3 / 10
<p>Psy of the dance hit "Gangnam Style" smiles as he attends a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

4 / 10
<p>Psy practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

5 / 10
<p>Psy of dance hit "Gangnam Style" bows to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

6 / 10
<p>Psy and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon smile after practicing some "Gangnam Style" dance steps during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

7 / 10
<p>U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with South Korean singer Psy (2nd L) during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

8 / 10
<p>Psy (3rd R) of dance hit "Gangnam Style" arrives to hold a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

9 / 10
<p>Psy of dance hit "Gangnam Style" signs a guest book while he attends a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

10 / 10
