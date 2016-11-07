The U.S. election from abroad
An effigy of Donald Trump is burnt as part of bonfire night celebrations in Edenbridge, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Felix, a male polar bear, stands near pumpkins with portraits of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump as it predicts the result of U.S. presidential election at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A monkey wearing a tee shirt with the characters "King of prediction" kisses a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump as it makes a choice between Hillary Clinton and Trump, during a game held by a tourist resort to "predict" the result of the U.S...more
Wax figures of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are displayed at the Main Market by the Polonia Wax Museum in Krakow, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Krajewski/via REUTERS
Supporters of Donald Trump hold signs in Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, holds a poster of Donald Trump as they symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Peruvian shamans with a poster of Donald Trump perform a ritual of predictions ahead of the U.S. presidential elections, at Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A member of the mariachi plays music next to a pinata depicting Donald Trump in front of a wall with a caricature of him during a campaign encouraging U.S. citizens in Mexico to register to vote against Trump, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Supporter holding Israeli flag and listen to a pre-recorded message for the Donald Trump during a convention organised by the Israeli branch of the U.S. Republican party campaigning for Trump, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Campaigners pose on a 'United To Stop Trump' cardboard wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate to urge Americans living abroad to register and vote in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Mr. and Mrs. Burger featuring Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are displayed with voting ballots at J.S. Burgers Cafe in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Megumi Lim
Peruvian shamans holding a poster of Hillary Clinton perform a ritual of predictions ahead of the U.S. presidential elections, at Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A carnival float with papier-mache caricature mocking Donald Trump, is displayed at a postponed "Rosenmontag" (Rose Monday) parade, at one location in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
