Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 7, 2016 | 4:35pm EST

The U.S. election from abroad

An effigy of Donald Trump is burnt as part of bonfire night celebrations in Edenbridge, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Felix, a male polar bear, stands near pumpkins with portraits of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump as it predicts the result of U.S. presidential election at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A monkey wearing a tee shirt with the characters "King of prediction" kisses a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump as it makes a choice between Hillary Clinton and Trump, during a game held by a tourist resort to "predict" the result of the U.S presidential election, in Changsha, Hunan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Wax figures of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are displayed at the Main Market by the Polonia Wax Museum in Krakow, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Krajewski/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump hold signs in Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, holds a poster of Donald Trump as they symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Peruvian shamans with a poster of Donald Trump perform a ritual of predictions ahead of the U.S. presidential elections, at Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A member of the mariachi plays music next to a pinata depicting Donald Trump in front of a wall with a caricature of him during a campaign encouraging U.S. citizens in Mexico to register to vote against Trump, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Supporter holding Israeli flag and listen to a pre-recorded message for the Donald Trump during a convention organised by the Israeli branch of the U.S. Republican party campaigning for Trump, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Campaigners pose on a 'United To Stop Trump' cardboard wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate to urge Americans living abroad to register and vote in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Mr. and Mrs. Burger featuring Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are displayed with voting ballots at J.S. Burgers Cafe in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Megumi Lim

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Peruvian shamans holding a poster of Hillary Clinton perform a ritual of predictions ahead of the U.S. presidential elections, at Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A carnival float with papier-mache caricature mocking Donald Trump, is displayed at a postponed "Rosenmontag" (Rose Monday) parade, at one location in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
