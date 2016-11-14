Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 14, 2016 | 10:50am EST

The U.S.-Mexico border now

A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
1 / 20
A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Close
2 / 20
A church at the Museum of History in Granite is seen in Felicity, California, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A church at the Museum of History in Granite is seen in Felicity, California, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A church at the Museum of History in Granite is seen in Felicity, California, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 20
A road abruptly ends next to a sign for a cattle ranch near Douglas, Arizona, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A road abruptly ends next to a sign for a cattle ranch near Douglas, Arizona, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A road abruptly ends next to a sign for a cattle ranch near Douglas, Arizona, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 20
The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue, between the United States and Mexico, to give it the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project of Ana Teresa Fernandez, in Mexicali, Mexico April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue, between the United States and Mexico, to give it the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project of Ana Teresa Fernandez, in Mexicali,...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue, between the United States and Mexico, to give it the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project of Ana Teresa Fernandez, in Mexicali, Mexico April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
5 / 20
Wooden crosses, in memory of migrants who died crossing to the U.S., lean on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. in Nogales, in Sonora state, Mexico, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/David Alire Garcia

Wooden crosses, in memory of migrants who died crossing to the U.S., lean on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. in Nogales, in Sonora state, Mexico, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/David Alire Garcia

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Wooden crosses, in memory of migrants who died crossing to the U.S., lean on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. in Nogales, in Sonora state, Mexico, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/David Alire Garcia
Close
6 / 20
Tourists in San Diego, California, U.S. are seen behind a fence separating Mexico and the United States November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Tourists in San Diego, California, U.S. are seen behind a fence separating Mexico and the United States November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Tourists in San Diego, California, U.S. are seen behind a fence separating Mexico and the United States November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
7 / 20
A boy looks at U.S. workers building a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, September 9, 2016. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A boy looks at U.S. workers building a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, September 9, 2016. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border....more

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
A boy looks at U.S. workers building a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, September 9, 2016. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
8 / 20
People standing on the Mexican side look at relatives separated by deportation and immigration hugging during a brief reunification meeting at the banks of the Rio Bravo, a natural border between U.S. and Mexico, October 29, 2016. The event was organized by a Human Rights organization named "Hugs, No Walls". REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

People standing on the Mexican side look at relatives separated by deportation and immigration hugging during a brief reunification meeting at the banks of the Rio Bravo, a natural border between U.S. and Mexico, October 29, 2016. The event was...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
People standing on the Mexican side look at relatives separated by deportation and immigration hugging during a brief reunification meeting at the banks of the Rio Bravo, a natural border between U.S. and Mexico, October 29, 2016. The event was organized by a Human Rights organization named "Hugs, No Walls". REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
9 / 20
Buildings in Nogales, Mexico (R) are separated by a border fence from Nogales, Arizona, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Buildings in Nogales, Mexico (R) are separated by a border fence from Nogales, Arizona, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Buildings in Nogales, Mexico (R) are separated by a border fence from Nogales, Arizona, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 20
A boy talks to his relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A boy talks to his relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
A boy talks to his relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
11 / 20
A general view shows a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 9, 2016. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A general view shows a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 9, 2016. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A general view shows a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 9, 2016. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
12 / 20
A Cochise County Sheriff officer stands along the border fence between the United States and Mexico during a photo opportunity with Republican Presidential candidate Ted Cruz (not pictured) near Douglas, Arizona March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

A Cochise County Sheriff officer stands along the border fence between the United States and Mexico during a photo opportunity with Republican Presidential candidate Ted Cruz (not pictured) near Douglas, Arizona March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
A Cochise County Sheriff officer stands along the border fence between the United States and Mexico during a photo opportunity with Republican Presidential candidate Ted Cruz (not pictured) near Douglas, Arizona March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Close
13 / 20
Children ride a bicycle past graffiti against U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump along Mexico's northern border with the United States in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Children ride a bicycle past graffiti against U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump along Mexico's northern border with the United States in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Children ride a bicycle past graffiti against U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump along Mexico's northern border with the United States in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
14 / 20
An excavator removes a fence, which will be replace by a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 26, 2016. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

An excavator removes a fence, which will be replace by a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 26, 2016. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico...more

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
An excavator removes a fence, which will be replace by a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 26, 2016. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
15 / 20
A woman in Friendship Park in San Diego, California, U.S. speaks with children across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, November 12, 2016. Picture taken from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A woman in Friendship Park in San Diego, California, U.S. speaks with children across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, November 12, 2016. Picture taken from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
A woman in Friendship Park in San Diego, California, U.S. speaks with children across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, November 12, 2016. Picture taken from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
16 / 20
A burnt car is seen next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A burnt car is seen next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A burnt car is seen next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
17 / 20
People are seen next to a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

People are seen next to a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
People are seen next to a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
18 / 20
A Mexican migrant talks to a family member through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A Mexican migrant talks to a family member through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A Mexican migrant talks to a family member through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
19 / 20
A fence separates the border towns of Nogales, Mexico (R) and Nogales, Arizona, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A fence separates the border towns of Nogales, Mexico (R) and Nogales, Arizona, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A fence separates the border towns of Nogales, Mexico (R) and Nogales, Arizona, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
President Trump

President Trump

Next Slideshows

President Trump

President Trump

Republican Donald Trump defied the polls and pundits to be elected as 45th president of the United States.

Nov 11 2016
Hillary's failed historic presidential bid

Hillary's failed historic presidential bid

Hillary Clinton fell short in her bid to become the first woman elected U.S. president when rival Donald Trump won in a stunning upset.

Nov 11 2016
America divided after election

America divided after election

Thousands hit the streets to protest the election of Donald Trump.

Nov 11 2016
Veterans Day in America

Veterans Day in America

Americans honor their military veterans.

Nov 11 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast