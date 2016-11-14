The U.S.-Mexico border now

People standing on the Mexican side look at relatives separated by deportation and immigration hugging during a brief reunification meeting at the banks of the Rio Bravo, a natural border between U.S. and Mexico, October 29, 2016. The event was...more

People standing on the Mexican side look at relatives separated by deportation and immigration hugging during a brief reunification meeting at the banks of the Rio Bravo, a natural border between U.S. and Mexico, October 29, 2016. The event was organized by a Human Rights organization named "Hugs, No Walls". REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

