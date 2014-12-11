Edition:
The Venice of Egypt

Boats are seen moored in front of houses in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. El Max, where hundreds of boats dart through the canals, has been called the "Venice of Egypt" for its waterways and relaxed atmosphere. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
A boy walks past boats docked at the entrance gate of the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. Its fishermen, however, worry about how they will make ends meet on meagre earnings they say are being reduced further by polluted waters that are making fishing more difficult. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
Fishermen repair boats at the entrance to the fishermen's village in the El Max area in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. While the government has tried to fix the state's bloated finances by cutting subsidies and reining in spending, some argue the reforms hurt Egypt's most vulnerable who have long relied on a generous system of fuel and food subsidies to supplement low incomes. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
A fisherman repairs his boat at the entrance to the fishermen's village of El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
Men sew their nets in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
A fisherman sails his boat as he travels under a bridge, which is guarded by the army, to enter the sea at the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
Men travel in a boat after fishing at sea at night in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
A fisherman collects fish from his net in front of his house in the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
A fisherman weighs a fish for a customer in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
A fisherman's catch is displayed for sale on the bridge in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
A man grills fish to sell, in front of his house in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
The sun sets over the port of El Dekheila near the fishermen's village of El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
People sit in a cafe at the entrance gate to the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
Boats are moored in front of houses in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
Egyptians crowd a public beach during a hot day in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
People crowd onto a slide at a public beach during a hot day in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
A student walks over a bridge after school near the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
A man looks out from his balcony in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
A boy plays under a pipe in the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
A bird covered in oil is seen at the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
63-year-old fisherman El Hag Saleh stands near a poster of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the entrance to his house in the fishermen's village of El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
63-year-old fisherman El Hag Saleh shows family pictures inside his house in the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
63-year-old fisherman El Hag Saleh shows a picture of himself when he was in the army, at his home in the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
Donia draws as she does her homework at her home in the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
Om Mostafa, 50, cooks in her kitchen in the fishermen's village of the El Max area in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
Boats are docked in front of houses in the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 11, 2014
